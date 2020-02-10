Blond Bombshell Olivia Mathers Slays In An Asymmetrical Black Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Another day, another jaw-dropping bikini look from Olivia Mathers.

The blond bombshell took to her Instagram account on Monday to show off the swimwear in a smoking hot new photo that was an instant hit with her 570,000 followers. The image saw the 23-year-old standing up against a wall that was partially covered in dark brown wood while staring off into the distance with a smile across her face.

A tag on the photo indicated that Olivia’s barely-there swimwear was from Oh Polly and, judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do the brand well. The all-black two-piece popped against her deep tan and boasted a unique, asymmetrical style that alone was enough to garnish some attention from her audience — but that’s not all that captivated their attention.

Olivia sizzled in her itty-bitty bikini top that boasted a single, half-length sleeve and allowed her to showcase one of her toned arms. Its dangerously low-cust neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage and left her decolletage completely bare, while a sexy cut-out underbust detail flashed an eyeful of underboob that proved impossible to be ignored.

The Aussie stunner also sported a pair of black bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The piece covered only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that highlighted Olivia’s long, sculpted legs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Olivia added a white baker boy cap with a brown leather detail and sported a dainty set of silver rings and bracelets to give her look the perfect amount of bling. Her platinum tresses flowed just passed her shoulders in deep waves, and she rocked a minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the model’s latest social media appearance with love. The steamy snap has racked up over 14,000 likes after just four hours of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Olivia’s eye-popping display.

“You are so beautiful!” one person wrote.

Another said that the Instagram hottie was “unreal.”

“Your tan is so amazing,” commented a third.

“What a beautiful shot! Lovely smile! Look into those eyes and get lost! Stunning!” quipped a fourth.

Olivia has been far from shy about showing off her incredible bikini body lately. Another recent addition to her Instagram feed saw her flaunting her flawless physique in a strapless white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the post nearly 23,000 likes.