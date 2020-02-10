‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Adam Tangles With Riza

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of February 10 and beyond bring Riza and Las Vegas to the forefront as both Adam and Chance show up in Sin City looking to keep a lid on their problems. Plus, Nikki’s gala celebrating Victor and Newman Enterprises serves as a cover to bring Noah back during Sharon’s breast cancer fight. Victor’s first wife, Julia, will also show up to support her ex-husband, and his brother, Matt Miller, makes an appearance.

Actress Tina Casciani brings Riza Thomas back to the canvas as both Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance (Donny Boaz) visit Las Vegas in connection with their big secret by the end of the week, according to SheKnows Soaps. The last time Riza showed up in the storyline was in June 2019. She won’t be thrilled to see Chance with Adam, which could cause some issues with Adam enacting his plan to take care of their problems. Perhaps even more shocking is that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) manages to learn the big secret finally, and she will use it to her advantage in the coming weeks, leading to some significant problems for Chance and Adam.

Plus, Noah (Robert Adamson) returns to honor his grandfather Victor (Eric Braeden) at the gala Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) put together for Newman Enterprises’ 50th Anniversary. Because Sharon (Sharon Case) has managed to keep her breast cancer diagnosis mostly under wraps, only she and those closest to her will realize that Noah also returned to provide support for his mother. Eventually, everybody will learn about Sharon’s diagnosis. Still, it may stay a secret for at least a little bit longer, and most likely, the fancy gathering will focus on Victor and his accomplishments instead of Sharon’s fight for her life.

Also returning for the black-tie event honoring Victor is his first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett). She last visited Genoa City in 2018 when Victor nearly died, according to CBS Soaps In Depth. She’s appeared off and on throughout the years, but Julia hasn’t lived in town since the 1980s. Seeing her will undoubtedly bring back a lot of memories for Victor, and he’s always held a special place in his heart for the woman he married the first time around.

Finally, Victor’s brother, Matt Miller (Robert Parucha), attends Nikki’s gala to support Victor. He has not spent any significant amount of time in Genoa City since the 1980s, but he has shown up briefly throughout the years as the storyline called for it.