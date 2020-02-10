Brunette Bombshell Nina Serebrova Teases Fans & Unzips Jeans In Sexy Selfies

Popular Instagram model Nina Serebrova gave her 2.7 million followers a treat over the weekend when she uploaded a couple of sexy selfies in which she teased them by unzipping her jeans while modeling different tops.

The brunette bombshell was standing near a chair and and end table for the snapshots. She wore a different top in each photo while her jeans were unzipped, showing off her flat abs.

The first picture showed Nina in a peach-colored lace top that featured a gathered turtleneck. The number also had long, puffy sleeves with ruffles at the wrists. While the top did not show much skin, it was tight, hugging Nina’s chest and accentuating her ample bustline. The sides of her jeans were pulled down, revealing her hip bone. She ran her hand through her hair as she pouted for the camera.

In the second selfie, Nina opted for something a bit more revealing — a black lace top with a plunging neckline. The lacy number revealed plenty of her cleavage. It was also cropped, showing of her slender midsection. She stood with her back slightly arched, highlighting the curve of her bare hip in the open jeans. Her long hair was tossed over her shoulder and fell over part of her face as she pouted while snapping the picture.

The model’s makeup included dark brows, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She wore a rose gloss on her full lips and a pale pink polish on her long nails. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

Nina enlisted the help of her fans by asking them to help her decide which top she should wear on date night.

Many of her followers were more than happy to offer their opinion.

“Both are good on you but ill go for 1,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Both are very beautiful but i prefer picture 2,” a second follower chimed in.

“No. 1 for going out and No. 2 for home,” joked a third admirer.

“Both look good on your beautiful body,” a fourth fan commented.

Nina does not seem to have a problem showing off her skin on social media. Not too long ago, she shared a post in which she wore a pink bikini that left little to the imagination. When she isn’t flaunting her curves in sexy swimwear, she likes to wear skintight outfits that hug her every curve, like the lace dress she wore last month.