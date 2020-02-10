Tamron Hall Shares Sweet Shoutout To Prince In Caption Of Oscars Pic

Tamron Hall paid tribute to her late pal, singer and songwriter Prince, in a caption to a pic posted from the Oscars red carpet where she showed off her exquisite style for the cameras. The talk show host posted two images to the social media sharing site where she displayed her fine form in a luxe black gown with a high-collared, pearl-encrusted turtleneck bib by Theia.

Tamron said in the caption of a close up pic of her face, “If I gave you diamonds and pearls,” quoting the 1991 Prince song of the same name.

Prince and Tamron were longtime friends who regularly texted one another. She would take images of outfits she was wearing, and he would text back his critique and/or appreciation of her choices.

This sweet shoutout to her longtime friend was an unexpected addition to the images she posted to Instagram where she revealed the designers who helped create this dynamic red carpet look.

Tamron worked the Oscars red carpet as a correspondent for the ABC Oscars red carpet pre-show. She was joined by Pose star Billy Porter, supermodel Lily Aldridge, and film critic Elvis Mitchell. It was the longtime journalist’s first time as a correspondent for Hollywood’s Biggest Night, where the best of the best in the film industry were honored with golden statuettes for their work.

In a full-length shot of the Tamron Hall Show host, the journalist revealed that her jewelry was from Brumani, makeup was by Tenelle Veira, and hair was done by Johnny Wright. Her stylist was Eric Niemand.

The form-fitting, elegant couture black gown contoured to every part of Tamron’s slender shape.

It was perhaps the bib and turtleneck that was one of the most dynamic accessories worn on the carpet of the evening.

The exquisite statement piece was encrusted with hundreds of pearls, all fashioned into row after row of breathtaking style. If the intricate beadwork wasn’t spectacular enough, the bib also had seven oversized flowers fashioned onto the front, their interiors sparkling with sequins and rhinestones.

Tamron’s hair and makeup were kept understated. Her locks were fashioned into their usual close, cut style with piece accents framing her face.

As for her makeup fashion, the palette included neutral colors with just a pop of color on her lips and dramatic eyes with ultra-long false lashes. She wore sparkling ear-hugging rhinestone earrings on her lobes.

Fans were left speechless at the talk show hosts’ command of couture fashion and said so in the comments section of the images.

“This look is amazing! You look gorgeous,” said one fan.

“You betta weerk” said a second admirer.