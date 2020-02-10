Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Works Her Glutes In Black Leggings And Sports Bra For New Instagram Video

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines showcased some glute-focused exercises in the latest video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a black sports bra and matching leggings, the brunette powerhouse started the workout with a series of sumo squat pulses. With a silver-gray resistance band placed above her knees., Kayla assumed a wide-legged stance and leaned her torso forward slightly. Then she bent her knees and performed a series of shallow squats. In the caption, she instructed viewers to do the exercise for 45 seconds.

Then she moved on to hip abductions. Kayla sat on the edge of a chair for this exercise and held on to the sides of it to help maintain her upright posture. She then spread her knees repeatedly, stretching the resistance band as she did so. Her caption also recommended 45 seconds of this exercise.

Kayla lay on the floor for glute bridges next. This exercise required her to lift her pelvis upward. When she got to the top of the movement, she stretched her legs to the side before lowering her hips and then repeating the motion.

Kayla aptly called the workout a “Glute Challenge” and said that these three exercises were great for anyone who wanted to specifically target that area of the body. She also informed her followers that this “targetted resistance” routine had been added to the SWEAT app, a fitness-focused mobile application that brings together workout programs by a number of well-known trainers like Kayla. There are similar routines in a designated section of the app for the core and shoulders, she added.

The video post has accumulated close over 250,000 views since its upload. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“I LOVE this,” one person wrote. “Glutes are my fav to work out. It supports so many muscles – your back, your legs, and your abs and spine! Such a fantastic way to start Monday!”

“Oh my goodness!!! I was just telling my sister in law that my bum is starting to go out sideways and then you post this!!!” another added. “It’s a sign.”

The SWEAT app also got a rave review in the comments section of Kayla’s post.

“I just started using the app less than a month ago. What can i say! I LOVE it!!!,” a third commenter gushed.

But amid all of the compliments some commenters had questions. More than one person asked for recommendations about the type of resistance band they should use for the workout. But Kayla hasn’t responded to any of the questions, as of this writing.