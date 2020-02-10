Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Shows Off Bombshell Curves In A Sheer Black Bodysuit

Cindy Prado went into full bombshell mode for her latest social media upload. The sizzling Cuban model slipped into a sexy sheer bodysuit and posed seductively for the camera, showing off her killer curves in a collection of sultry bedroom snaps.

The photo-heavy update consisted of five steamy pics that saw her either lounging in bed or standing in front of a floor-length bedside mirror to admire her flawless figure. The blond bombshell put her insane body on full display, letting herself be photographed from multiple angles in a bid to showcase all of her enviable assets.

The Miami hottie left little to the imagination in the revealing attire, which was a strappy, black one-piece made up of a completely see-through bodice and high-waist, high-cut briefs. The mesh top included a solid-black underwire bra that kept the look from becoming too NSFW, providing a small amount of coverage for her perky bust. The item was, nonetheless, cleavage-flaunting, and offered an enticing view of her shapely chest. The saucy low-cut bodice also sported thin black stripes that ran along the front, resembling corset busks. The detail added a sophisticated touch to the steamy look, which was as classy as it was racy.

Cindy put on a tantalizing display in the gauzy apparel. The babe completed the spicy look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. She left her ample decolletage unadorned, not wanting anything to distract attention from her buxom curves. The stunner kept things elegant in the makeup department, rocking a chic winged eyeliner and a glossy peach lipstick. Her golden tresses were styled in loose waves and cascaded down her back and over her shoulder in a relaxed manner.

The first photo shared with fans showed the Cuban beauty posing in bed while reading a magazine. The 27-year-old hottie was lying on the side and bent one knee in an alluring posture that called attention to her round backside and curvy thigh. A swipe to the next slide saw her flaunting her peachy posterior and chiseled pins as she got up to look in the mirror. The stunning blonde had her back turned to the camera and fully flaunted her pert derriere, which was also showcased in her reflection. The third photo in the bunch was a close-up shot of Cindy in bed and focused on the model’s stylish glam. The fourth snapshot was another booty pic and saw the bombshell adjusting her briefs with a cheeky gesture that sent quite a few pulses racing among her followers.

“That 4th pic,” wrote one fan, adding a couple of suggestive emoji that were a tad salacious in nature.

The fifth and final shot portrayed Cindy relaxing in bed in an inviting pose that exposed her cleavage. The model was looking at the camera with a smoldering gaze, oozing sex-appeal.

Cindy credited fashion retailer, White Fox, for the sexy outfit, and penned a playful caption about how lying in bed in seductive lingerie was her favorite Sunday pastime.

“Only missing my bowl of pasta,” she quipped, sending fans a hug via emoji.

The scorching update stirred a lot of reaction among her followers, garnering more than 35,200 likes and 520-plus comments.

“I love that 90% of your captions support my pasta addiction,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“You love pasta, what’s your absolute fav?” wanted to know one fan, who also added a two-heart emoji.

Cindy was gracious enough to reply.

“I love ALL but my top two is Creamy mushroom and truffle or Seafood linguini with spicy tomato sauce,” the Cuban bombshell wrote in the comments section.