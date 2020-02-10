Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Figure-Hugging Blue Gown At The Oscars

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous double Instagram update that showcased her Oscars look. Kristin was one of the many celebrities who attended the recent Academy Awards, and looked breathtaking in a pale blue gown.

In the first snap in the double Instagram update, Kristin gave her fans a full-body look at the gown. She posed in front of a semi-sheer white curtain, and placed her hand delicately on the wall beside her. Kristin opted to wear a gown in a soft blue shade that was crafted from a silky fabric. The dress was strapless, and the sculpted bodice showed off Kristin’s cleavage to perfection.

The fabric wrapped around her slim waist, draping beautifully, before skimming down her lower body in a silhouette that was form-fitting but not skintight. The dress also featured a bit of an extra detail that started at the hip and flowed down, giving the simple silhouette a little something extra.

Kristin’s blond bob was styled in tousled waves, and she kept the accessories simple. The blond bombshell wore a statement necklace and a pair of sparkling earrings to complete the look. Her shoes peeked out the bottom of her dress, and the blond beauty appeared to be wearing simple sandal stilettos.

In the second snap, Kristin shared a shot that was cropped just under her bust and showed off her beauty look and accessories. The stunner contrasted the icy blue of her dress with makeup in warm neutral tones. Her eyes were expertly done in soft brown shades, with a hint of highlighter under her brow to illuminate her face. Her skin looked flawless and her cheeks were sculpted with contour and highlighter. Kristin appeared to be wearing minimal color on her lips, going for a subtle beauty look.

Her accessories, however, were a different story. Kristin opted for a stunning statement necklace that was studded with gems, and a pair of matching earrings. The pieces had a delicate grace yet were bold enough to truly stand out.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of her red carpet look, and the post racked up over 242,400 likes within just 15 hours. Many of Kristin’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the ensemble.

“A FULL STAR GODDESS,” one fan commented.

“Okay this is Cinderella vibes. I’m here for this QUEEN,” another follower added.

One fan said “Omg favorite look I’ve seen in a long time. You nailed it sweetie.”

Another follower showered Kristin with praise and said “Absolutely Gorgeous! Your best glam look! Stunning!”

Kristin looked elegant in her latest update, but she’s also not afraid to show off her curves in skimpier attire. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a snap in which she donned a tiny black bikini and looked smoking hot while spending some time at Gianni Versace’s mansion.