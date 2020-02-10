Canadian Bombshell Khloe Terae Flaunts Figure In Wet Crop Top & High-Cut Bikini Bottoms

Model Khloe Terae gave her fans something to get excited about on Sunday when she shared a collection of photos that showed her flaunting her incredible figure in a wet crop top and pair of high-cut bikini bottoms.

The beauty’s latest Instagram update was a series of six snaps that saw her under a pier somewhere on Malibu Beach. She was on her knees as the waves rolled ashore a few feet behind her.

Khloe’s crop top was white and tied in a knot just below her breasts. The shirt also had the words “the future is female” printed across the front. The thin shirt was also wet, giving her 2.3 million followers a nice look at the shape of her breasts underneath. Her skimpy black bottoms showed off her flat abs and bronze, toned legs as she struck several poses on the sand.

Three of the images showed the stunner from the front. With her legs slightly spread, she gave the camera different looks. Two of the looks were sultry as she played with her hair, and in another, she gave the camera a flirty smile.

Three photos showed Khloe from behind at a slight angle in the thong bottoms. She arched her back, accentuating her perky booty. In two of the snapshots, she ran her hands through her hair with a smile on her face. One of the rear view pictures showed Khloe sitting on her feet, looking aback at the camera with a pouty expression on her face.

Khloe’s hair fell down in loose curls that cascaded down her back. While the images were taken from a distance, it was clear that she wore a face full of makeup.

In the caption, she referenced being a mermaid, and many of her fans could not help but comment on the titillating post.

“You’re insanely beautiful and hot,” model Veronica Bielik wrote.

Many followers seemed to agree with her.

“These are Fantastic Khloe. I really love the third one showing your pretty smile,” a second admirer wrote.

“It’s a crime to look that good,” said a third Instagram user.

“You always look amazing,” a fourth follower commented.

Khloe definitely knows how to work the camera. Regardless of what she is wearing, she always looks fantastic. It seems one of her favorite things to wear is a swimsuit, of which she must have dozens. She recently sent temperatures soaring when she posed in a barely-there string bikini while soaking up the sun.