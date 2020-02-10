Saweetie Continues To Slay New York Fashion Week In Low-Cut Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Saweetie has been one of the many high-profile names attending New York Fashion Week and has continued to slay with her outfits at the shows. For her most recent upload, she wore Brandon Maxwell at his fashion show at the American Museum of Natural History.

The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a dark blue dress with long sleeves. The item of clothing fell to the floor and was incredibly low-cut at the front, displayed her decolletage. The garment had a thigh-high slit, revealing one leg completely. Saweetie paired the ensemble with black heels and sported her dark hair up in a ponytail.

The rapper accessorized herself with a thin chain choker around her neck, an ankle bracelet, rings, and dangling earrings. Saweetie rocked long white acrylic nails and applied a glossy lip. The “Icy Grl” songstress opted for eye shadow and long eyelashes to finish the look off.

In a series of photos within one post on Instagram, Saweetie shared various images that showcased her killer ensemble.

In the first shot, she posed in front of an art piece. She placed both hands on her thighs and parted her legs. The “Up Now” entertainer was captured from head-to-toe and was caught smirking. Saweetie didn’t look directly at the camera lens but still looked nothing short of incredible.

In the next slide, she was sat down watching a fashion show. Uploaded in black-and-white, Saweetie crossed her legs in the image that looked like she was enjoying the show.

In some other pics, she was captured wrapping herself up in a long multicolored sparkly coat that shimmered in the light.

Saweetie was photographed posing with numerous guests at the event including Maxwell who she tagged in the image.

For her caption, she stated that she was in good company.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up 250,000 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“SHE NEVER STOPS SERVING LOOKS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“If I looked like you I would wanna date myself,” another shared.

“The most beautiful and smart girl in the rap game. Love you @saweetie. God bless you,” a third fan remarked.

“Girl your are stuntin’ with these outfits,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the flame emoji.

At a previous fashion show, Saweetie wowed in an all-green ensemble. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a green blazer jacket with huge shoulder pads and chaps. She paired the look with heels and accessorized herself with a small handbag.