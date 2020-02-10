Colombian Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Flaunts Glistening, Rock-Hard Booty In Sexy Instagram Pic

Anllela Sagra put her booty on display over the weekend. The fitness guru took to Instagram on Sunday, February 9 to show off her derriere. Never were her fans more delighted than when she turned her back to them.

Anllela wore a sexy one-piece swimming costume with a floral print. However, very little of the swimsuit could be seen since she gave her fan a posterior view of her voluptuous curves. She also pulled the material upward to expose her glistening, firm, round booty to the world.

For those interested, Anllela also flaunted a hint of sideboob as the swimsuit barely covered the front of her body. The stunner’s toned back, slim thighs, and triceps were also on display.

The Colombian fitness model basked in the sun for the NSFW photo. Her bronzed skin gleamed as she stood outside on a cloudless day. Anllela was surrounded by thick trees, blue skies, and a white picket fence.

The 33-year-old wore her hair in a side-path and allowed her luscious locks to cascade down her shoulders and back. She wore a full face of makeup including a defined brow, brown eye-shadow, and lashings of black mascara. Anllela accentuated her full pout with some nude lipstick.

After nearly a year-long hiatus, Anllela returned to social media. The brunette bombshell was sorely missed by her massive following and her page was inundated with questions about her return. When she came back, her love affair with her 11.4 million fans continued as if nothing had ever happened. The Latina hottie continues to wow her fans with her amazing body and inspirational workouts.

The glamor model’s fans were impressed with her latest offering. This particular image has already racked up close to views in less than a day, proving that she’s still one of the most popular fitness models on the web.

Many of her followers showed their appreciation with fire, heart, and various emoji. Others couldn’t resist complimenting Anllela and let her know what they were thinking.

One of her fans got so carried away that he did not even make much sense. He opined, “Looking at your image, realize that there are really goddesses living among humanity because your beauty is extreme compared to what is divine.”

“You look so hot!” another complimented Anllela.

One follower admired Anllela’s dedication to her fitness regime and said, “Curved perfection and dedication.”

Another fan offered Anllela some business advice and told her, “Get that insured sweetheart ????????”