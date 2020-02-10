Robin Roberts’ Shows Off Toned Arms In Turquoise On Oscars Red Carpet

Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts showed off her toned arms in a breathtaking turquoise gown alongside co-host Michael Strahan as the twosome hit the Oscars red carpet. The duo was breathtaking in blue as they attended and provided coverage of the annual event which highlights the achievements of those who work in the movie industry.

Robin remarked in the photo’s caption that she and Michael had not planned their outfits in advance and said their coordinating fashion was a happy coincidence.

The Good Morning America anchor wore a Badgley Mischka Couture pre-fall 2020 blue sequin draped one-shoulder gown reported Yahoo Finance.

Her handsome former football pro-co-anchor wore a suit by David Yurman.

Robin shared two images of herself and Michael as they walked the carpet of the event.

Showing off her toned arms, the GMA anchor of 15 years was absolutely breathtaking.

Coordinating with her stunning color choice of formalwear, Robin chose a Tiffany blue handbag that had a rhinestone design and clasp on the front.

This worked hand-in-hand with her jewelry fashion, which included a stunning turquoise ring worn on the first finger of her left hand and a stack of shimmering bracelets on her right wrist. On her right hand, Robin wore another ring in the same hue on her pinky finger. Oversized earrings hugged her earlobes.

As for the trusted Good Morning America hosts’ hair and makeup fashion, Robin channeled old Hollywood glamour with a hairstyle that provided ample waves down the right side of her face and a sliced-back look on her left.

The 59-year-old’s makeup was kept neutral with a face palette that matched her skin tone, nude lipstick and a dramatic turquoise eyeshadow color that made her brown eyes pop.

Famous friends quickly commented on her overall look of dramatic elegance, including The View star Sunny Hostin, Good Morning America weekend journalist Janai Norman, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent ABC News Martha Raddatz, former GMA meteorologist Sam Champion, and actress Kim Fields.

Fans of the twosome chimed in with their own positive comments on the fashion choices of the trusted journalists.

“Stunning as always Robin Roberts and Michael looks dashing!!” remarked one Instagram follower.

“You both look amazing! I love the dress. Side note, can we talk about those arms girl, wow!” applauded a second fan.

“Great minds think alike and you are gorgeous and he is handsome,” said a third social media user of the twosome’s overall stellar styles.