‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, February 11: Vinny Blasts Selfish Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 11 hints that Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) will give his friend a piece of his mind. But it doesn’t seem as if Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will listen to Vinny’s well-meaning advice, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas is still on track to becoming the next Mr. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). The designer’s covert plan includes letting everyone think that he’s in love with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and that he’s moved on from his obsession with the blonde. However, he’s still very focused on becoming the man in Hope’s life.

The soap opera spoilers state that Thomas will confide in quite possibly his only friend, Vinny. He will boast about how far he has come with all his plotting and scheming. He has succeeded in breaking up Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), his father’s marriage is in shambles, and everyone believes that he’s over Hope when nothing could be further from the truth.

Vinny doesn’t owe Thomas a thing and he has nothing to lose when he tells him the truth. Vinny will blast Thomas for only thinking about himself when the designer lays out his shocking plans. It seems as if Thomas’ plan will involve Hope, Zoe, and possibly even Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Vinny’s had enough of Thomas’ manipulative and selfish ways. He doesn’t like the fact that Thomas is using Zoe to make Hope jealous. Zoe firmly believes that Thomas is in love with her because he slept with her, while Hope is also trying to strengthen her relationship with Douglas. She will be shattered if she finds out that Thomas was only using her to further his own agenda.

It seems as if Thomas’ plot has something to do with the surprise party that he’s planning for Zoe, as the weekly spoilers indicate. Obviously, Thomas wants to draw attention to the fact that he is supposedly madly in love with Zoe and his magnanimous gesture will cement the idea in the minds of their Forrester Creations’ colleagues.

Thomas will also host a dinner for the birthday girl. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will present Zoe with a gift that will leave both Hope and Douglas shocked. It seems as if Thomas may propose to Zoe not considering how this will impact Douglas.

Of course, this won’t be the first time that Vinny stands up for the little boy. He also grew up with a father who didn’t consider his feelings and knows how Douglas could be affected. Vinny will call Thomas out for being selfish, and he will be absolutely correct for doing so.