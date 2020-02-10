‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Causes A Commotion Among Fans With Her Stylish Bag

Chelsea Houska may be known for appearing on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2, but the mom-of-three is also known for her epic style. Over the weekend, Chelsea took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and while fans loved her outfit, it was one of her accessories that caused a commotion in the comments section of the photo.

In the photo, Chelsea is standing outside on a sunny day in front of a white fence and smiling for the camera. Chelsea wears her signature red hair down and with some curl with a tan beanie placed over her head. Since it appears to be a bright sunny day, Chelsea is also rocking a pair of sunglasses in the photo. She is wearing dark leggings, a t-shirt, and a black moto jacket. The stylish jacket is one that she has modeled for Lauriebelles boutique and, according to the website, is one that the reality show star designed alongside the boutique owner. However, it wasn’t the jacket that had fans chattering in the comments, but rather the purse that Chelsea was holding in the photo.

Chelsea had with her a Louis Vuitton bag with fringe on it. Immediately, fans started asking the reality show star if the bag was a Vintage Boho Bag. While Chelsea didn’t reply to any of the fans questions, she received a lot of positive comments for her style and for her unique accessory.

“That bag is a bag of dreams,” one commenter wrote adding an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Another commented, “That purse is everything.”

“Yaaaasss!! You always look soo good girl,” another fan wrote.

Even Chelsea’s husband Cole DeBoer, left her a comment writing, “Holy smokeshow! One proud husband @chelseahouska” including several emojis with hearts for eyes at the beginning of his comment.

Within one day of being posted to Chelsea’s social media account, the photo had over 118,000 likes from her more than 5 million followers.

While Chelsea Houska often looks stylish in her photos, she has also been sharing some more relatable posts with her fans. Recently, she shared a picture which showed her makeup-free face following a skin procedure she had done. Chelsea was open with her fans about the microlaser peel treatment she underwent and explained what exactly the treatment was meant to do.

Whether she is showing off her skincare secrets or her stylish looks, there is no doubt fans love Chelsea Houska’s social media updates.