Laura Dern Calls Parents Diane Ladd & Bruce Dern Her ‘Heroes’ In Emotional Oscars Speech

The 'Marriage Story' actress had her famous mom in tears at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Laura Dern says her parents are her heroes. In an emotional speech at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, the Marriage Story actress paid tribute to her famous parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, and it left her mama in tears in the audience.

Laura had an amazing year already with Golden Globe, SAG award, and BAFTA wins for her role in the Netflix film, Marriage Story, but nothing prepared fans – or her family – for her first-ever Academy Award win on the eve of her 53rd birthday.

After she was awarded the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her work in Marriage Story, Laura gave a sweet shout out to her parents, who have had multiple Oscar nominations between them in the past.

“Some say never meet your heroes,” Laura said. “I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting hero my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you!”

A camera panned to a tearful Diane Ladd in the audience as she watched her daughter deliver the poignant speech.

In comments to ABC’s YouTube video of Laura Dern’s acceptance speech, fans said it was about time someone in the famous family was honored with the ultimate acting award.

“Long overdue,” one fan wrote. “It is about time. It was meant to be because she won on her birthday. Finally an Oscar for Laura Dern and her family!”

“Love that her parents were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and she finally brought it home.,” a second commenter wrote.

“Her mother looked extremely proud of her. It was a touching moment to see her mom’s face as her daughter accepted her Oscar,” another added.

Laura beat out fellow nominees Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, decades after first attending the prestigious awards ceremony with her parents when she was just seven years old, Page Six notes.

It has been nearly 30 years since Laura’s mom scored an Oscar nod. Diane Ladd has three Academy Award nominations for the category her daughter just won. Ladd, 84, was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for 1975’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, 1991’s Wild at Heart, and 1992’s Rambling Rose. Laura’s father Bruce, 83, last had a nomination for Best Actor for his role in the film Nebraska in 2014. Bruce was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for 1979’s Coming Home.