Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Go From Ordinary To Extraordinary In Fast-Moving Oscar Prep Video

Derek Hough and longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert go from ordinary to extraordinary in a magical new Instagram clip as they readied themselves for a swank after-Oscars party.

The couple appeared in the new video in two separate segments, where they were first seen getting prepped, and then ready to step out among Hollywood’s biggest stars for a swank night out.

In the first of two clips that were seamlessly edited together, Derek and Hayley are pictured standing alongside one another with wet heads of hair, leading their followers to believe they just both got out of their respective showers.

Hayley appears to be wearing a white cover-up and is sans makeup. Derek is shirtless and standing alongside his lady love.

In the black-and-white clip, both appear in front of a white wall on which a painting hangs of what looks like a running man behind them.

A couple for almost five years, Derek and Hayley are first seen looking at one another in the sequence. The couple then looks directly at the camera before the clip quickly pans toward Derek’s tousled hair, appearing to almost hit him in the head and signaling the end of the 15-second video.

In the second quick-moving image, the camera begins at Derek’s forehead and pans back to reveal the couple all glammed up and ready to attend an Oscars after-party.

Their destination was revealed in the post’s caption.

In the colorized video, Derek’s formerly tousled coif is now slicked back away from his handsome face where a carefully manicured mustache and beard are seen. He is wearing a black tuxedo with a satin set of lapels and coordinating bow tie. A white dress shirt finished the look.

Hayley is breathtaking in what appears to be a green-and-black dress. The top of the garment, the only part that can be seen in the clip, had a deep V-neckline, showing off her cleavage.

The strapless dress comes up in two striking points, each of which covers her breasts.

What can be seen of the contrasting dress design are black and light green ovals, which add texture and interest to the dark green garment. It is unclear if the dress is a ballgown or a straight-cut dress as it cannot be seen in the clip.

Famous friends and family members including Dancing with the Stars alum and Derek’s sister Julianne Hough as well as Emma Slater and Mark Ballas’ wife BC Jean all commented positively on the video, which was originally posted on the app TikTok.

Fans loved Derek’s ingenuity in the clip and shared their feelings regarding the couple’s magical transformation in the comments section of the post.

“Fun video! You two look fantastic!” remarked one fan.

“You two make a beautiful couple. She’s gorgeous,” said a second Instagram user.

“This is epic,” noted a third viewer.