Australian Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Nearly Pops Out Of Lace & Fishnet Teddy In Flirty Valentine’s Day Post

Australian model Rosanna Ankle is having a bit of Valentine’s Day fun on social media. The beauty’s latest Instagram update saw her looking smoking hot a low-cut teddy that could hardly contain her voluptuous chest.

Rosanna’s sexy lingerie was a pale pink color, and it had half cups that barely covered her breasts. The neckline was so low-cut that she looked like she might pop out of it if she made a wrong move. It also featured lace on the cups and sides and a fishnet sections that went down the center and between her legs. A thin satin strap around her waist accentuated her slender midsection.

Rosanna’s post consisted of two photos that showed her in the revealing lingerie. She was sitting on the floor next to a wall with her legs parted. In the snaps were large replicas of the traditional candy hearts with printed messages. The messages read “BEA” “BE MINE,” and “PICK ME.”

In one picture, Rosanna held one heart in each hand as she wore a distressed expression on her face as if trying to decide which heart to choose. She sat with one knee bent in front of her with her other leg off to one side, putting her toned thighs and hourglass shape on display. Her tanned skin looked smooth and flawless as one of the hearts rested against her foot.

The second picture showed the model as she apparently chose her favorite. She held a single heart up to the side of her face as she puckered her lips. Her eyes were closed, revealing a smoky bronze eye shadow she wore on her lids. Her eyes were also framed with dark brows and thick lashes. On her lips, she wore a nude gloss. Her hair was parted on the side and fell down over her shoulders in loose waves.

She wrote a playful Valentine caption, while plugging Fashion Nova for the lacy number.

Many of her followers raved over how sensational she looked.

“Beautiful pictures and lovely lingerie and beautiful legs,” one Instagram user said.

“You’re Absolutely Gorgeous Rosanna,” a second fan told her.

“Just the best body ever!!! ” gushed a third admirer.

“Beautiful photo of you love the lingerie,” a fourth follower commented.

Rosanna has a knack for looking fabulous in just about everything she wears. She also does not mind flashing some skin for her devoted fans. No too long ago, she flaunted her perky booty in a red thong while enjoying a scenic waterfall.