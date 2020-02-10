WWE Rumors: Former Divas Champion Reportedly Might Be Returning On A ‘Semi-Regular’ Basis

Following Edge’s return to WWE as an active competitor for the first time in almost nine years, another ex-titleholder — former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly — could be in line for occasional appearances on the company’s programming. On the other hand, this might not mean actually signing a new deal with the promotion where she first became famous.

Citing recent comments made by Monday Night Raw announcer Jerry Lawler on his eponymous podcast, Sportskeeda wrote that the WWE Hall of Famer claimed to have spoken to Kelly during last month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. According to “The King,” he believes that the long-retired women’s wrestler will be making occasional in-ring appearances going forward.

“I got a chance to talk to Kelly before the match for a long time,” Lawler reportedly said. “She’s just doing great. And from what I understand we may be seeing more of her. She may be coming back on a semi-regular basis.”

Separately, WrestlingNews.co‘s Paul Davis cited his own sources, writing that Kelly was originally booked for the Royal Rumble as a “late replacement” for Sasha Banks, who was not medically cleared to compete despite being at Houston, Texas, for the event. He added, however, that the 33-year-old model and wrestler has yet to ink an actual contract with WWE, as the company currently doesn’t have any plans to officially sign her, even as a part-time competitor.

Per Davis, Kelly could be returning “from time to time” for reunion episodes of WWE’s weekly shows, or for “one-off” appearances like the one she made at this year’s Royal Rumble. But it doesn’t look like the company intends to make her a member of the active roster, much like Edge has been since his comeback at the same event.

Months prior to her brief spot in the women’s Royal Rumble match last month, Kelly appeared on last year’s “Raw Reunion” episode of Monday Night Raw, where she made history by becoming the first female 24/7 Champion in the title’s short history. Much like many others that came before and after, her time as champion was very short, as several other WWE legends took turns holding the belt during the episode in question.

As noted by Sportskeeda, the former Divas Champion also had a pair of one-off returns in the years that followed her 2012 release from WWE. In January 2018, Kelly was among several surprise entries in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble, and several months later, she participated in a battle royal on WWE’s first all-female pay-per-view, Evolution.