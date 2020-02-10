Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Is Dazzling In Gorgeous New Selfie

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter and fledgling singer Lola Consuelos is dazzling in a gorgeous new selfie shared with Instagram. The college student stunned her followers with the new up-close pic she posted to the social media site on February 9.

Lola is a breathtaking mix of the striking characteristics of both her parents, Kelly and actor husband Mark Consuelos.

In the pic, Lola posed in front of a stark white wall, which showed off her features and outfit.

It appears to have been taken in a bathroom, for if you peer over Lola’s right shoulder, you can see the silver latch of a door handle.

The teenager wore what appeared to be a dark-colored jacket that had a shooting star fashioned out of rhinestones on the left side lapel. Underneath the jacket, Lola donned a shirt in a coordinating color, using the tone-on-tone hues to her advantage to create one seamless look.

While her overall style was on point, what drew fans in the most was Lola’s expertly coordinated makeup, jewelry and hair fashion.

Lola’s dark and glossy hair was blown out straight and parted in the middle. She placed her tresses over each shoulder and they cascaded down the front of her jacket.

The college student wore large, thick gold-colored hoop earrings with her outfit, a striking contrast to the overall dark look of her jacket and a current fashion trend.

As for her makeup style, Lola expertly lined her upper lashes into a cat’s eyeliner, which ended with lots of mascara to create impossibly long lashes. She wore a gold, shimmery eyeshadow in the center of her eyelids, creating a bright pop of color with just a hint of sparkle.

Lola’s foundation was blended seamlessly into her neckline and atop that she used a peachy-pink blush on her cheekbones and a hint of highlighter just under her eyes. She finished off the pretty and dewy look with a light pink lipstick that had just a hint of shimmer.

After making her Instagram public when she began classes at New York University in September 2019, Lola has drawn in over 198,000 followers. She has also received praise from fans of her famous parents for her fashion-forward looks, and performance videos.

Fans also have enjoyed looking at images of luxe vacations she has taken with her boyfriend Tarek Fahmy. The couple vacationed in Egypt over the new year.

“Beautiful young lady. You look like both parents,” said one fan and follower.

“You got your mama’s eyes. Pretty,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Can we get more videos of your voice, please? Your talent is immense and I love hearing it,” stated a third fan of the young woman, who enjoys the vocal videos, Lola, shares to Instagram.