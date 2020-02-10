Chrissy Metz Shocks Oscars Audience With Jaw-Dropping Performance Of ‘I’m Standing With You’

The 'This Is Us' star surprised fans with a powerful performance of the 'Breakthrough' soundtrack song.

Chrissy Metz delivered a powerful performance at the Oscars. The This Is Us star stunned the audience as she performed the Diane Warren song “I’m Standing With You” from her movie “Breakthrough.”

Chrissy wasn’t given a verbal intro as she took the stage at the host-less awards show, so some fans didn’t realize it was her at first. The 39-year-old actress and singer appeared on stage wearing a flowing black gown with a sparkly cape and long hair extensions.

Fans have seen a little bit of Chrissy’s singing voice on This Is Us. Her character, Kate Pearson, showed off her singing chops in a few episodes of the NBC drama as she tried for a career as a singer. But the soundbites on the show were nothing of this magnitude.

In comments to ABC’s YouTube video of the performance, some fans couldn’t believe they were hearing Chrissy’s voice.

“Damn! I didn’t know she knew how to sing… this girl has pipes,” one commenter wrote.

“Holy crap! I had no idea she was such an amazing singer,” another added.

“I am blown away her beauty and voice, I have no words. Perfection,” another fan wrote.

“Chrissy’s singing took my breath away and she looks AMAZING in that gown,” a fourth fan added.

Many commenters thought Chrissy’s musical performance was the best from the whole night. Elton John, Eminem, and Indian Menzel were some of the other performers at the Oscars this year.

While Chrissy stole the show with her surprising performance of the Oscar-nominated song, it almost didn’t happen. During a red carpet interview with E!, “I’m Standing With You” songwriter Diane Warren admitted Chrissy wasn’t her first pick to perform the song. Warren admitted she actually left the studio when Chrissy showed up, but when she returned she couldn’t believe her ears.

“I was blown away,” Warren said of Chrissy’s voice, per People. “I didn’t want her originally for the song, I wanted a more established artist, I didn’t realize she could sing. When I heard her on the song, [I was just] blown away.”

Warren ultimately scored her 11th Oscar nomination for the song featured in the 2019 drama Breakthrough. The song ultimately lost in the Best Original song category to Elton John’s Rocketman song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” but Chrissy certainly won over a whole new audience with her epic live performance at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Chrissy previously told People that never in her “wildest dreams” did she think she would even be singIng a Diane Warren song at the Oscars.