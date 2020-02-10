Janet Jackson Announces ‘Black Diamond’ World Tour & Stuns In Strapless White Dress On Poster

Janet Jackson is kicking off 2020 with a tour announcement and fans are stoked.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” hitmaker is scheduled to perform in a world tour named “Black Diamond” later this year and looks nothing short of incredible on the poster.

Jackson can be seen wearing a strapless low-cut white dress on the promotional poster. The music icon wore her long curly hair down and pushed it over to one side. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper placed her arms in front of her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce and sultry expression. Jackson rocked a bold red lip and proved that she’s the queen of beauty.

According to Jam’n 95.7, iHeart Radio is giving fans the chance to win a competition relating to the tour. Winners will be awarded tickets to her Miami show and will earn themselves a backstage pass to meet Jackson herself. Travel and accommodation will also be paid for.

Jackson has yet to announce the full list of dates for the upcoming tour but it has been said that Miami will be the opening night. According to a Live Nation poster, she will perform new music and will give a special performance of “Rhythm Nation.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she is scheduled to headline Cincinnati Music Festival in July.

Fans had been speculating what she was going to announce as later tonight, Jackson will appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Even though the world tour information has started to unveil, they are also hopeful that new music will be released before the tour starts.

Jackson’s fans — known as the “Jan Fam” — took to social media to express their excitement.

“My wig got snatched. New music. New tour. My body is ready. #BlackDiamondTour,” one user wrote.

“I’m about to see my third Janet Jackson tour….. deada** when will your fav…. this is the best news I’ve heard all year,” another shared.

“If this @JanetJackson tour is true. Let me go make this money right quick for it cuz I need the front row center this time. Hopefully meet and greet is an option again,” a third fan remarked.

“JANET JACKSON IS GOING ON TOUR LETS DO IT,” a fourth admirer wrote passionately in capital letters.

Last year, Jackson kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” which received rave reviews. The living legend has cemented herself as a successful touring artist over the past few years and seems to enjoy her time on the road.