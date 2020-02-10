Kiki Passo Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Criss-Cross Swimsuit

Brazilian-born American model Kiki Passo took to her Instagram page Sunday, February 9, to share a smoking hot photo with her fans. In her latest upload, she gave her fans plenty to get excited about when she shared a new social media post that showed her wearing a revealing monokini that barely covered her assets.

In the photo, which was geotagged in Miami, Florida, Kiki posed in a criss-cross-style swimsuit that left her chest exposed and offered a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The swimwear was black and complimented her tanned skin well. As for her pose, she stood against a white wall and bent forward, holding her dog named Levi. She looked straight into the camera with a smile on her face.

Aside from the criss-cross feature, the bottom of the suit also leaves little to be desired, hitting well above her hip bones as her toned and bronzed legs take center stage in the shot.

The model wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, light brown eyeshadow, thick mascara, contour, bronzer, shimmering highlighter, and pink color on her lips. Her long, blond hair cascaded down her shoulders in messy waves. To complete the look, she painted her freshly-manicured nails white. She chose to wear a gold bangle as her only accessory.

Kiki’s latest Instagram share was a huge hit with her 974,000 followers. The photo gained more than 44,900 likes and over 280 comments in the first 16 hours of being live on the social media platform. Kiki’s admirers and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her facial featured and raved about her killer physique. While other fans couldn’t find the right words. Instead, they used a trail of emoji.

“An angel. I’m obsessed,” one follower commented.

“You have the cutest smile,” another admirer gushed, adding two heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are absolutely gorgeous Kiki! Love everything you post, beautiful. Keep them coming sweetheart!!” a third social media user chimed in.

“You’re really sublime don’t change anything,” a fourth Instagram fan added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Kiki posted another sultry snapshot to her social media feed. In the photo, she rocked a green bandeau-style bikini top that was so tiny that she spilled out from the sides of it. She wore a black pair of jeans, wearing them unzipped as she flaunted her flat midsection and abs. Her fans loved the sheer display of skin in the previous share that it racked up over 63,000 likes and about 564 comments.