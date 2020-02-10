Aussie Bombshell Abby Dowse Sizzles In Sexy Lace Lingerie: ‘Little Lady In Red’

Abby Dowse kicked off the week with a steamy social media post shared with fans bright and early on Monday morning. The gorgeous Instagram model put her insane body on display in sexy lace lingerie, providing the perfect pick-me-up for her numerous admirers.

The scorching update saw Abby modelling a seductive three-piece set by LuxLingerie. The outfit was just as elegant as it was revealing, and boasted a fiery-red color that beautifully complemented Abby’s fair hair and golden tan. Crafted out of sheer, gauzy tulle, the eye-popping lingerie sported chic lace inserts that added a touch of sophistication to the otherwise racy look, while also strategically censoring Abby’s ample assets. Nevertheless, the stunner still showed some dangerous curves in the smoking-hot lingerie, which was as cleavage-flaunting as they come.

The provocative three-piece was made up of an outrageously low-cut underwire bra that bared a substantial amount of skin. Abby exposed her deep cleavage in all of its entirety in the risqué bra, which was a half-cup, plunge design that left little to the imagination. The sizzling top was paired with cheeky see-through bottoms that were low-waisted and high-cut, and highlighted the model’s round hips and sculpted tummy.

But the pièce de résistance of Abby’s smoldering apparel was a lace garter belt that sat high on her chiseled midriff, framing her belly button with its v-shaped, scalloped hem. The item also accentuated her flat stomach and impossibly tiny waist, emphasizing her hourglass frame. The Aussie bombshell wasn’t wearing any stockings; as such, the garter belt straps were undone and dangled down her body, brushing against her thighs. The detail called further attention to her toned physique, luring the gaze to her voluptuous curves.

Abby showed off the spicy look in a sultry bedroom snap. The scantily-clad babe was portrayed sitting on the edge of her bed with one knee up and her legs slightly parted. The model was leaning backwards on the palms of her hands in a very inviting pose the perfectly showcased her flawless figure. She was looking directly into the camera with a longing gaze, oozing sexuality as she parted her lips in a provocative way.

The 31-year-old hottie added a playful touch to the blazing look by pulling up her tresses into a messy bun, which was secured with a cute red scrunchie that matched her lingerie. A few rebel tendrils framed her face, drawing the eye to her pretty features and stylish glam. The Australian beauty wore a glossy pick lipstick that added fullness to her pouty mouth, and sported perfectly contoured eyebrows that were color-enhanced. She also wore a lot of bling for extra oomph, decorating her decolletage with a layered pendant necklace and sporting shiny bracelets on both wrists. Her eye-catching accessories were complete with large hoop earrings and a collection of sparkling rings on her fingers.

The stunning model penned a flirty caption for her photo, adding a red-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her attire. She also included a pancakes emoji and a kiss-mark emoji, giving fans a full treat with her morning post.

The sexy lingerie pic immediately caught the eye of her followers, reeling in a lot of engagement despite the early hour of posting. The picture racked up more than 21,000 likes and close to 590 messages as of 5:50 a.m. ET, with plenty more to be expected throughout the day.

“You are amazing girl,” wrote one person, adding a pair of fire emoji for emphasis.

“Breakfast in bed is always nice,” quipped a second fan, ending with a thumbs-up emoji.

“Wanted another look of you in those stockings but you in red lingerie certainly makes up for it,” commented a third follower, in reference to a previous post that saw Abby wearing nothing by a pair of sheer thighs.

“Always so unbelievably stunning [heart-eyes emoji] Hope you had a good weekend, celebrate the milestone a little [raising-hands emoji],” penned a fourth Instagrammer, in a nod to her recently reaching 2 million followers on the platform.