‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Nikki’s Gala’s Bombshell Ending

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, the week of February 17, show that Devon continues to try to find his missing fortune. Plus, Nikki hosts Victor’s gala, Jill works to keep Billy in line, and Adam leaves Chelsea stunned.

Devon (Bryton James) follows a lead on his money, according to SheKnows Soaps. He gave his fortune to Cane (Daniel Goddard) after a supposedly authenticated will revealed that Katherine Chancellor wanted Cane to be her heir. However, all that turned out to be a big scheme orchestrated by Colin (Tristan Rogers), and he took the money from Cane and left. Of course, Cane is supposedly in Europe with the twins, and Devon is struggling with his businesses, which means he had to let Mariah (Camryn Grimes) go and close Power Communications. Devon is committed to finding his late grandmother’s fortune, and he runs off on a chase to try to recover the money.

Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan), who at the very least found herself caught up in Colin’s scam, is in trouble. Her ex-fiance Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), will end up wreaking havoc in Genoa City, and she will need plenty of help to stay safe. Billy (Jason Thompson) will probably step up to try to help, but it might not be enough for the lawyer.

Also, the big day finally comes, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hosts the gala for Newman Enterprises’ 50th Anniversary and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Everyone gathers to mark the occasion, and even Victor’s first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett), returns to celebrate The Mustache. The episodes will air on February 18, 19, and 20, and like most Newman parties, it will end with a bang.

Adam (Mark Grossman) stuns Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) with his latest move. He discussed possibly moving to Paris by Valentine’s Day, and it looks like Adam might make good on that possibility. However, the couple will surely split time between Genoa City and Paris. The move also could have something to do with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) figuring out what Adam and Chance did together in Las Vegas. Phyllis takes control, and she will wield her power.

Finally, Jill (Jess Walton) shows up to keep her son Billy in line. She isn’t happy with his leaving Victoria (Amelie Heinle) again, but she gets him involved in her latest project, and that keeps Billy interested in something, so perhaps he won’t spiral out of control the way he has in the past.