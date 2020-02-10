NBA News: Karl-Anthony Towns Says His Partnership With D’Angelo Russell Will Be ‘Very Scary’ For Opponents

D’Angelo Russell has declared it a dream come true to be teaming up with longtime friend Karl-Anthony Towns for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The guard was acquired by the Timberwolves in a shocking trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors. Following years of experimenting, the team decided that it was time to head into a new direction.

With recent reports suggesting that Towns may be unhappy, the Timberwolves had to make sure that their All-Star player remains satisfied with the front office. As thrilled as Russell was to join the Timberwolves, it seems like Towns is even more excited to join forces with the guard.

“We’ve played with each other in the summer, and we have a lot of experience of playing with each other, and you know, I think it’s going to be very scary for opponents when they’re going to have to figure out ways to guard us. And it’s going to be very scary when they have to see what we can do, especially together with the cohesiveness and connectedness that we have,” said Towns during a media appearance, according to Twin Cities.

The two players had met during their high school days and shared some battles on the court. In the past, they had both voiced their wish to play together at some point. Now they have an opportunity to do so in the prime of their careers. The Timberwolves will once again miss the playoffs this year, but the team is aiming to return into the fold by next season. With Russell at the helm, Towns believes that opponents will struggle to defend the duo.

Only time will tell if that proves to be true. As talented as they are on the offensive end, Towns and Russell have been criticized for their lack of defensive presence. They could undoubtedly benefit from being surrounded by defensive specialists to take a bit of pressure off them. And while Russell is disappointed to have had such a brief stint with the Warriors, he is optimistic about the potential of his partnership with Towns on the court.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Draymond Green was supportive of the trade, claiming that it was a win-win for both teams as Wiggins fits in with the current Warriors cast. Green also added that Russell deserves to be in a situation in which he is the starting point guard with his very own team to run.