‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Billy Tries To Save A Woman

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 10 through 14 bring treatments for Sharon as she adjusts to her new reality. Plus, details of Kyle and Lola’s breakup make the round, and several people are impacted by the dramatic change. Finally, Adam and Chance might have met their match in Phyllis.

Sharon (Sharon Case) has her first treatment, according to SheKnows Soaps. She can’t believe that her life has so quickly changed, but Sharon realizes she has plenty of support especially from Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Nick (Joshua Morrow). She’s as ready as she will ever be, but Sharon is sad when he seems the chemotherapy pump. The visual drives everything home for her, and Sharon has a tough road ahead of her. Unfortunately, Sharon is forced to adjust to her new reality no matter how much she wishes that she wasn’t facing the fight of her life against breast cancer.

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) gives Kyle (Michael Mealor) a warning. Jack is at the point where he regrets his actions 30 years ago. He broke a lot of hearts, and Jack gives his son some advice that he wished he had taken back then. However, when Kyle tells Jack that he loves Summer (Hunter King) as well as Lola (Sasha Calle), his dad can understand the very human situation. Later in the week, Jack’s plan backfires, and he’s not thrilled about the situation.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are concerned about Summer. They worry that Kyle will end up hurting her, especially since he so quickly ended things with Lola. There’s at least a reasonable chance that Kyle and Lola aren’t over, and Summer’s parents don’t want to see Kyle break her heart again. It was difficult enough last year after Summer donated part of her liver to Summer, and Kyle ended up leaving her after only a few weeks.

Rey grills Kyle after Lola lets him know that Kyle broke up with her because he still loves Summer. Several times Rey warned Kyle not to hurt his sister, and Kyle promised Rey he’d honor Lola for their whole lives. Now Rey asks Kyle to answer for hurting Lola, and it is sure to be an awkward conversation between the soon-to-be ex-brothers-in-law.

Things will Billy (Jason Thompson) are over, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets help from her father planning her next move. Victor (Eric Braeden) had Billy investigated, and he passed along pictures of Billy and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to Victoria, and she confronted Billy about them in public. While Amanda and Billy insist that they never crossed a physical line, whatever Victor shared with his daughter made her furious. She is going to go for Billy’s jugular. Victoria is no longer confident Billy can be a good father to their children, and she plans to do something about that.

Later, Amanda gets help from Billy. Her ex-fiance Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) showed up in Genoa City, and Ripley wants to talk to Amanda, but she’s not interested. Billy makes sure that Ripley doesn’t do something bad to Amanda.

An unexpected guest surprises Victor ahead of his gala. It very well could be his grandson, Noah (Robert Adamson) who will be there for Victor’s big night.

Finally, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance (Donny Boaz) hit the road, but not together. Adam is shocked to find Chance in Las Vegas when he meets up with Riza (Tina Casciani). Riza isn’t thrilled to see Chance and neither is Adam. Plus, neither man realizes that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is listening in from Genoa City. Their whole secret is about to blow sky high.