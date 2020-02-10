NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos Looking Into The Cost Of Moving Up To No.1 Overall Pick

The Denver Broncos could be considering a huge move for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated reported this weekend that the Broncos have made a preliminary outreach to the Cincinnati Bengals to inquire about the cost of moving up to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bengals are in line to snag quarterback Joe Burrow, one of the most highly regarded prospects in recent years and seen as a very strong candidate to become a franchise quarterback.

It would be a significant jump for the Broncos, who hold the No. 15 overall pick in the first round as well as one second-rounder and three picks in the third round. Moving up to the top overall pick would likely cost significantly more, as recent drafts would indicate. When the Philadelphia Eagles moved up from the No. 8 spot to No. 2 ahead of the 2016 draft to snag quarterback Carson Wentz, it cost the Eagles their first, third, and fourth round selections in that draft and the first and second round picks in 2018.

It’s not clear if the Broncos are seriously considering moving up, or just putting in their due diligence to see if they could obtain a top quarterback. The Broncos appear ready to build around Drew Lock, who took over the starting quarterback job in the final stretch of last season and led the team to a 4-1 record. Lock set a number of team rookie records, and Sports Illustrated noted that the Broncos would likely hang on to their draft picks and continue addressing other needs.

“Considering the strengths and weaknesses of the Broncos’ roster, it’s hard to believe Elway would be willing to trade away valuable draft picks to guarantee landing any non-QB prospect in this class,” the report noted. “Ohio State’s edge rusher Chase Young is widely viewed as the top non-QB prospect in the class, but the Broncos are set at the position for the foreseeable future with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.”

If Denver does intend to move up to the top of the draft, they could have some major competition. Radio host Dan Sileo tweeted that the Bengals have been listening to offers from at least five teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There is also no indication that the Bengals have any intention of trading the pick. With an aging Andy Dalton under contract for one more year and a disappointing season for rookie Ryan Finley, the Bengals have an eye on the future and would be unlikely to pass up on Burrow.