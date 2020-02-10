Latina Vixen Eriana Blanco Slays In Racy Black Lingerie For New Instagram Snap

Latina bombshell Eriana Blanco sent her followers into a tizzy on Sunday night when she shared a sultry pic of herself on Instagram wearing barely-there lingerie that left many of her incredible curves on display. Blanco has crafted a reputation for posting salacious snapshots. The model loves to show off her busty chest and taut stomach whenever she gets the chance. Her outfits are often stylish and glamorous, giving her admirers plenty to marvel.

For her latest pic, the buxom babe donned the Never Tied Down lace 2-piece set by Fashion Nova, including both the underwire bralette and the thong with cage details. Her voluptuous chest almost popped out of her bra, creating incredible cleavage. The hottie also flaunted her narrow midriff and trim waist. Her skimpy panties left very little to the imagination and exposed her thick thighs.

To complement her ensemble, Blanco paired it with a simple gold chain necklace with a matching pendant, she also adorned her wrist with a gold bracelet. The stunner opted to leave her thick mane of dark, raven-colored locks that cascaded down her sides. She finished off her look with heavy smokey eye makeup and glossy pink lipstick that made her full lips look even more luscious than they normally do.

Within two hours of going live, the model’s post earned more than 24,600 likes and close to 700 comments. Fans from across the globe flocked to her comments section to shower her in praise and compliment her flawless figure.

Since Blanco requested that her fans rate her lingerie, many of her comments were from users giving their input on her Fashion Nova clothing choices. The majority of fans thought she looked sensational in her scanty panties and tight-fitted bra.

“Absolutely gorgeous! Yummy,” wrote one eager fan.

“Wow, Eriana looking gorgeous as ever, speechless,” said another user, adding a speechless emoji to their remark.

“Bikini 10 body 11,” gushed a third person.

“You can’t be real you are to stunning for words,” contributed a fourth admirer, inserting a pleading face emoji to their message.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Blanco’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her post, including Bianca Taylor, Jessica Weaver, and Nikki Giavasis.

A few days ago, Blanco shared another scintillating image that put her incredible curves in the spotlight yet again. She modeled a strapless snakeskin bandeau top with a matching miniskirt. Many of her followers went crazy over the hot pic, and it earned more than 37,200 likes.