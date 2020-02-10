NBA Rumors: Lakers Front Office Has Made LeBron James Feel The Most Comfortable

When you have a superstar as valuable as LeBron James, a front office will be dedicated to serving his demands. The 35-year-old forward has recently expressed his satisfaction with the Los Angeles Lakers behind closed doors.

Throughout his career, James has had some ups and downs with the operations of his teams. From strained relationships with management to heated encounters with coaches, James is not currently dealing with any issues with the Lakers. During the Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports revealed that James is getting more comfortable with every passing day.

“LeBron James is getting even more comfortable being a Los Angeles Laker, and he told me the connection with the front office and ownership group is the best he’s had in his NBA career,” said Haynes, according to SB Nation‘s Silver Screen & Roll.

When James left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010, he was the center of controversy for some time as he had a back-and-forth with team owner Dan Gilbert. James’s departure from the Miami Heat in 2014 also stirred some criticism among many fans and pundits.

Since his arrival to the Lakers, the front office has attempted to keep James happy at all costs. By his second year, the Lakers acquired a helping hand in Anthony Davis who pushed the team to a whole new level. Add in a revived staff of coaches and a handful of roster changes, the Lakers have now become one of the best teams in the NBA.

In the past, James received flak for being too involved behind-the-scenes, as many general managers consulted him with team moves. It’s been said that James has taken a step back since joining the Lakers, allowing the front office to handle the roster. With the recent additions of Anthony Davis and Danny Green, it’s safe to say that James is pleased with the management’s efforts.

With the NBA Playoffs approaching, fans will surely be excited to hear that James is settled in his current situation. Considering the high expectations placed on the Lakers, it’s now up to James and his teammates to repay the front office’s faith in them.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, the Lakers are currently scouting the open market for a guard with J.R. Smith being brought in for a workout. And while it may not result in a contract, the Lakers are evaluating their options to prepare for some intense battles in the postseason.