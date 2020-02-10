Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Weight Loss In A Figure Hugging Gown At The Oscars

The Australian comedienne also palled around with Brad Pitt behind the scenes

Actress Rebel Wilson, who is known for smash hits like Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, wowed fans and fashion critics alike at this year’s Oscars after showing off her slimmed down figure in a stunning gold dress that hugged her every curve.

The gown, custom designed by Jason Wu, was the epitome of old Hollywood glamor. It featured an asymmetric neckline, with Wilson’s right sleeve perched on her shoulder and her left daintily sliding down her left upper arm. The neckline also featured a daring low-cut plunge, which made way into a mock wrapped accent that accentuated her slimmed-down midriff.

The bottom of the gown featured a classic sheath cut, and gracefully cascaded down to the red carpet. However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the garment was the gold metallic fabric which brought an incredible wow factor to the ensemble.

Wilson leaned into the vintage vibes with retro side-swept hair that was fashioned with a barrette. She completed the look with classic winged cat-eye makeup and a bold red lip. Her sole accessory was a stunning double-stranded necklace.

Though Wilson was not up for an Oscar herself, she was present at the awards show as one of their numerous celebrity presenters.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Wilson also stunned in an Instagram picture where she posed with Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt, who just won an Oscar for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

It’s little surprise that Wilson is eager to flaunt her slimmer figure. The Isn’t It Romantic? actress declared earlier last month on Instagram that she was ready to truly focus on her wellness.

“Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year of Health’ – so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!” she wrote on a January 2 post.

“Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?”

However, even before her New Year’s resolution, the How To Be Single star had been making positive changes with her health.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she joked that she lost weight thanks to the grueling dance routines in Cats, and claimed that she lost as many as eight pounds in four days. The Australian comedienne also has kept her fans updated on social media with snaps of her working out.

