NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Intend To Sign Marvin Williams After Buyout

During this time of the year, there aren’t plenty of great options left on the market. Once the trade deadline has passed, teams await buyouts for the rest of February in order to complete their playoff rosters.

The Charlotte Hornets were hoping to move Marvin Williams in a trade, but they couldn’t find a suitable partner due to the player’s salary of $15 million in his final year of the deal. They have finalized a buyout agreement, allowing Williams to become an unrestricted free agent.

The forward is expected to be among the most coveted players as he remains a solid defender and a consistent threat from the three-point land. According to Bleacher Report, Williams has already decided to join the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers. There had been mutual interest between them given the Bucks’ need for another forward, while Williams was eyeing a move to a contender.

The Bucks currently hold the best record in the league at 45-7, and they are expected to make plenty of noise in the postseason. Williams’ experience could prove to be important to the Bucks as he was a vital member of the Atlanta Hawks’ winning teams from 2008 until 2012. Unfortunately for him, he has only made one trip to the playoffs since joining the Hornets in 2014, which is likely the reason Williams was keen to join a playoff-bound franchise.

OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & GM Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived F Marvin Williams.

Williams’ former teammate Kemba Walker has recently revealed that he had attempted to recruit him to the Boston Celtics. Upon hearing Williams’ decision to select the Bucks, Walker was said to be disappointed with his friend’s decision, as noted by USA Today‘s Celtics Wire.

There is a strong possibility that the Celtics and the Bucks could meet up in the playoffs at some point, which would make it even more interesting from Williams’ perspective. The versatile forward was excited to join an exciting situation such as the Bucks, as he would be an ideal fit for the team off the bench.

During the 2019-20 NBA season, Williams saw a significant reduction in his minutes for the Hornets. With the team preferring to develop younger players, Williams has adopted the role of a veteran leader in the locker room.

In addition to their buyout agreement with Williams, the Hornets have also waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist from the roster, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. Bismack Biyombo is another candidate who could be shipped away from the Hornets in the upcoming days.