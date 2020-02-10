Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Dazzles In A Bejeweled Blue Bikini

Alexa's photo was snapped in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Alexa Collins showed off her smoking hot bikini body in a stunning sparkly swimsuit.

On Sunday, the blond bombshell helped her fans end their weekend on a high note by treating them to two gorgeous snapshots of a sapphire blue bikini. Alexa’s two-piece included a halter-style top with adjustable triangle cups that clung to her ample cleavage. The thick neck straps were embellished with glittering jewels of various shapes, sizes, and colors. Some of the gems were dark blue, while others were clear crystals. A few small turquoise jewels were also scattered in the mix.

The side straps of the bikini model’s matching bottoms were encrusted with the same array of gems. The sparkly straps were pulled up high on Alexa’s slender hips, while the front of her bottoms scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The svelte stunner accessorized her swimsuit with a matching knotted headband, a silver necklace, and solitaire earrings.

In the caption of her post, Alexa revealed that her bikini and hair accessory were Hot Miami Styles designs. According to the brand’s website, the “Aqua Jeweled Tie Up Bikini” has a cheeky back. This detail was not visible in either of Alexa’s photos.

Alexa’s beauty look included dark, glamorous eye makeup. Her eyelashes were dramatically long and thick. She was also sporting dark eyeliner on her upper and lower lash lines. Her eye shadow appeared to be a blend of dark pink and purples shades. For her lip color, she rocked a coral gloss.

The model’s long, blond hair was styled in soft waves and pulled back from her face with her headband. It appeared as though it was being blown by gentle sea breeze.

Alexa was pictured posing on a white outdoor sofa on a balcony overlooking the sparkling ocean. A few of the small details in her photo were seemingly color-coordinated with her bikini, including the cyan throw pillows behind her and the rolled-up blue and white striped towels that had been placed on a shelf.

In her first photo, the model was giving the camera a seductive look and posing with her hands out to the sides. In her second snapshot, she was laughing and had her hands between her legs.

The model used a geotag to identify the location of her photos as Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She appeared to be at a luxury resort on the beach.

Alexa’s 783,000 Instagram followers made sure to let her know that they loved her photos by showering her with compliments. Quite a few of them remarked on how amazing she looks in blue.

“Blue is your color,” wrote one fan.

“You are very beautiful and blue is definitely your color,” another admirer agreed.

Alexa has proven that she can look equally as pretty in pink. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers responded rather enthusiastically to a photo of the model rocking a hot pink bikini.