Josephine Skriver Looks Extremely Glamorous In A Revealing Red Dress As She Attends Oscars Pre-Party

Danish model Josephine Skriver, who is famous across the globe for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 6.2 million fans and followers with a new video, one where she looked extremely glamorous.

The 26-year-old model rocked a gorgeous red, backless dress that featured a plunging neckline as well as a thigh-high slit. As a result, she showed off ample skin to tease her fans.

To complement the outfit, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of red blusher, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a thin coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. Josephine finished off her look with a deep-red lipstick and strobing all over her face.

She opted for red-and-silver drop earrings, styled her hair in a high ponytail and left some wavy strands of hair falling over her face.

To pose for the video, Josephine turned around to provide her fans with a detailed look at her outfit from the backside. She then faced the camera, tilted her head, parted her lips and seductively stared into the camera.

According to the geotag, the video was filmed in Hollywood, Los Angeles, while in the caption, Josephine informed her fans that she dressed up to attend one of the Oscars pre-parties. The hottie also tagged her iconic glam team in the post for acknowledgment, including her hairstylist Glen Coco, makeup artist Leah Pike, and her stylist Elizabeth Sulcer.

Within two hours of having been posted, the clip racked up more than 170,000 views, 63,000 likes and above 530 comments in which fans and followers showered the Scandinavian beauty with numerous compliments. The volume of interest shows that Josephine is extremely popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that almost all of her posts go viral.

“Damn, red just entered the list of colors that look so good on you!!!!” one of her fans commented on the video to praise Josephine’s beautiful outfit and how she flawlessly carried it.

“Gosh, you look heavenly, babes! I almost want to ask you what planet you’re from,” another user chimed in.

“Honestly, I thought of Jessica Rabbit as soon as I saw this! Such a gorgeous look,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sexiness.

“Oooooo my f*cckkinngggg goooodddd, you’re the hottest!!”

Other fans used words like “queen,” “breathtaking,” and “I can’t even” to praise the Copenhagen native.

Per usual, many of Josephine’s fellow models, celebrities and IG influencers also liked and commented on the video. Some of the names include Brooks Nader, Gizele Oliveira, Kara Del Toro, Carmella Rose, and Adriana Lima.