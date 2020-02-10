Brad Pitt Dedicates His First Acting Oscar To His Children

Brad Pitt has just nabbed his second Academy Award, his first for acting for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt received the first award of the night and beat out fellow Best Supporting Actor nominees Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), and Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). Pitt’s win was expected after he swept every Best Supporting Actor category this award season. His acceptance speech was definitely the most serious of all his prior, and after thanking his director and co-stars, Pitt dedicated the award to his six children.

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” he said. “I adore you.”

Pitt is father to Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, all of which he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. It was reported earlier this week that the Ad Astra actor skipped the BAFTA’s in order to mend his relationship with Maddox. The two were rumored to be estranged after a flight on a private jet in 2016 where Pitt was accused of abusing his son. The subsequent FBI investigation cleared the actor of all charges, and shortly after he and Jolie divorced.

In addition to his children, Pitt gave a nod to Quentin Tarantino, whom he worked with for the second time following 2009’s Inglourious Basterds.

“Tarantino, you are original, you are one of a kind — the film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth,” he said.

Shortly after, Pitt once again thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, also nominated for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“Leo — I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic.”

Eventually, Pitt became emotional after recounting packing all of his things up and moving to California to pursue a career in acting.

“I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so,” he said. “All the wonderful people I’ve met along the way, to stand here now … ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood,’ ain’t that the truth.”

Also receiving some love from Pitt were the stuntmen and women in the industry, the job of his character Cliff Booth. The audience agreed in roaring applause. For years, there has been a movement to add a stunt category to the Academy Awards but it has not yet been acknowledged.