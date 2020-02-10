Kim Kardashian Shares That She Saw A ‘Surrogate Therapist’ Before The Birth Of Chicago West

Kim Kardashian revealed that she had to work on her communication with the surrogate of her third child, Chicago West, 2.

The KKW Beauty CEO recently appeared on divorce lawyer Laura Wasser’s podcast, All’s Fair, and discussed more about her journey of using a surrogate. Fans of the reality star and businesswoman will know that Kardashian had her two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate due to restrictions in her previous pregnancies.

Kardashian revealed she hired a “surrogate therapist” with the woman who was carrying Chicago, per E! News. The therapist was there to help monitor the communication between both Kardashian and the surrogate.

Kardashian then described to Wasser how the idea for a therapist came about. She shared that her attorney and her broker were the ones who suggested that she and her surrogate try communicating through a professional. They hoped it would help them through their journey. She said that the therapist would be their “liaison” when they needed to discuss several milestones in her pregnancy. Eventually, Kardashian shared that she and her surrogate were able to form their own bond away from the therapist.

“Towards the end we got close enough where we could communicate really without that,” Kardashian recalled. “[The therapist] would suggest, ‘Hey, I think you guys should communicate once a week through text, maybe on Mother’s Day. She’s a mother as well. Maybe get her a massage or something that’s appropriate for her to pamper.'”

Kardashian said that the two would discuss other important areas of the birthing process, including who would be in the birthing room when Chicago was born. She said that their therapist was able to act as a “buffer” toward the end of the pregnancy, in case either of the ladies became uncomfortable with anything.

Kardashian shared back in 2017 that she and Kanye West would be welcoming a third baby with the help of a surrogate. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star caught flack online for her decision to not carry her child on her own.

The businesswoman, who had high-risk pregnancies with North West and Saint West, defended her reasoning for wanting to go another route. She shared that, while she didn’t carry Chicago, it was far more difficult for her not to experience carrying her child.

Although they have a close relationship now, fans still aren’t sure who Kardashian and West’s surrogate is. While she anonymously appeared on an episode of KUWTK, they have not publicly announced her identity to the world as of yet.