Fitness Cover Model Ashley Kaltwasser Flaunts Toned Legs And Booty In Neon-Green Lingerie

American fitness model Ashley Kaltwasser, who rose to fame after winning the Bikini Olympia contest for three consecutive years, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a booty snap.

In the picture, which was posted on Sunday, February 9, the 31-year-old model could be seen rocking neon-green bra and panties set. And as she turned her back toward the camera, the racy ensemble allowed Ashley to put her well-toned legs and famous derriere on full display. That’s not all, but the stunner also provided her fans with a glimpse of her taut stomach.

The model completed her look with a pair of black knee-high boots that added a tinge of funkiness to her attire.

Following her signature style, the Ohio native sported a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of nude blusher, dark mauve lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara. The hottie finished off her look with well-defined eyebrows, while she wore her raven-colored tresses in beautiful curls and side-swept them to pull off a very sexy look.

To strike a pose for the picture, Ashley stood near the fence of a building’s rooftop. She kept her hands on her waist and looked away from the camera. According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Hollywood.

She added a long caption with her picture, in which she asked her fans if they know about the concept of investing in one’s health. She then clarified that investment does not mean that one has to spend hundreds of dollars by obtaining a gym membership, rather investing in health implies making little choices that have a long-term, positive impact.

The model then provided a few examples and ensured her fans that every little move, like taking the elevator instead of stairs and using sugars and creamers in one’s coffee, etc., all add up to negatively affect one’s health. She also asked her fans to download her fitness app to get started with her.

“Love this message and, of course, this pic! The app sounds super useful, too. I will have to look into it!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beautiful and perfect!” another user chimed in.

“Thanks for always inspiring me [heart emoji]. I love you,” a third follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “that peach though,” “nice body,” and “so pretty,” to praise the model.

Apart from Ashley’s fans and followers, many other models also liked the picture, including Casey Martin, Vero Casillas, and Tiffany Marie Davis.