NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Use Andrew Wiggins As Trade Chip To Acquire ‘Another Star,’ Per ‘ESPN’ Analyst

When he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Andrew Wiggins was expected to be one of the players who would carry the Minnesota Timberwolves to the NBA Finals and help them win their first NBA championship title. Unfortunately, in his five-year stint in Minnesota, Wiggins went through plenty of ups and downs and has failed to live up to expectations. Hours before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, Wiggins found himself being included in the trade package that the Timberwolves sent to the Golden State Warriors to acquire D’Angelo Russell.

In Golden State, Wiggins is expected to fill the huge hole in the Warriors’ wing and help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green bring back their status as a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, there are some people who don’t think that Wiggins would be part of the Warriors’ roster for long, including Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

When asked whether Wiggins could be a “long-term starter” in Golden State or not, Bontemps gave a negative response and went as far as saying that the Warriors would be using the former No. 1 overall pick as a trade chip to add “another star” on their roster.

“No. D’Angelo Russell was acquired to be the trade chip that delivered Golden State another star. The addition of another high lottery pick from Minnesota in either 2021 or 2022 to pair with Golden State’s high lottery pick should allow the Warriors to still do that while using Wiggins as salary ballast. This trade helps Golden State get closer to such a trade, not further from it.”

The arrival of Wiggins in Golden State has undeniably addressed the major issue in their wing, but it won’t really be a surprise if the Warriors really decide to move him again in the summer of 2020. As the competition in the Western Conference gets tougher, what the Warriors need right now is an established superstar and not a player with huge potential but still couldn’t find consistency. Wiggins may be a reliable contributor on the offensive end of the floor, but his poor three-point shooting and defense make him an odd fit in the Warriors’ system.

If a superstar becomes officially available on the trading block next summer, the Warriors may consider offering a trade package including Wiggins, their own 2020 first-round pick, and the future draft picks they got from the Timberwolves. In the past months, several NBA superstars have already been linked to the Warriors, including Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.