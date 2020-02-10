Tyler Cameron Is Ready To Date Again

Tyler Cameron might even be interested in a woman from 'Bachelor' Peter Weber's season.

Tyler Cameron won over hearts when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. While he didn’t end up with lasting love on the show, he has been one of the nations most eligible men since coming home. Now Cameron says he’s single and ready to date again, potentially even someone else from Bachelor nation, according to Life & Style.

In a recent interview, Cameron noted that he wasn’t opposed to dating someone else from the reality television world and might even consider one of the women from Peter Weber’s ongoing season of The Bachelor. After all, there are lots of beautiful women and Weber can pick only one. Cameron did say, however, that he has not watched the show long enough to say who he would be interested in at this point.

“I haven’t watched enough to know. There’s a lot of very pretty, beautiful girls, but I haven’t watched enough to formulate an opinion on them,” he said.

Cameron also opened up about his former relationship with Brown. It took a long time for the two to truly connect on the show but when they did it was clear how much chemistry they had.

“She kind of always kept me at bay and never really … it took time for us to break down walls and stuff like that. It kind of prolonged our relationship and made it harder for us to build it right away when it’s a game of ‘how quickly can you build a relationship? Our relationship really picked up a lot toward the end.”

Cameron went on to say that he really believed that it would be he and Brown together in the end and that he would end up on one knee.

Cameron was heartbroken when Brown ultimately chose Jed Wyatt over her. However, when it turned out that Wyatt had a girlfriend back home the entire time, Brown’s trust was broken and called off her engagement with him. It was then that there appeared some sort of chance that Cameron and Brown would get back together. While the pair did spend one night together after the show, he was photographed later that week leaving the home of supermodel Gigi Hadid and it appeared Brown’s time was over.

Hadid and Cameron had a brief fling before unfollowing one another on social media. Since then, he’s also dated other big name celebrities like Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Most recently, he even flirted with Jennifer Garner on Instagram, as The Inquisitr previously reported.