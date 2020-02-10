Sandra Oh Wows In A Dramatic Ruffled Gown At The Oscars & Social Media Is In Love

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh may not be presenting at this year’s Academy Awards, but she nevertheless knew how to make her presence known in a stunning gown that had many fans on social media calling her the best dressed of the night.

Oh dazzled in a light beige, gown designed by Elie Saab, that was accented with metallic details than ran down the length of the garment. Channeling the 80s style that has become wildly popular, she sported dramatically puffed shoulders that consisted of voluminous layers of ruffles. The dress also featured a daring plunged neckline that extended to nearly her belly button.

The dress cinched at the waist with a velvet bow wrapping around her midriff, only to flare out in a classic a-line shape. The ruffles continued at the bottom of the dress, beginning along the hemline and extending upwards in an asymmetric pattern.

As if her dress was not sparkly enough, Oh added another element of bling with a large diamond ring on her right hand and gold hooped earrings. Her hair was styled in a wispy updo reminiscent of classic Hollywood styles.

She sported a smokey-eye look, but kept the rest of her makeup simple, letting her natural beauty shine through with just a hint of blush and a natural lip.

Though Oh was not nominated for an Academy Award this year, she hosted the ceremony last year to rave reviews and will be presenting an Oscar. In addition, she has earned a number of other accolades for her acting chops, including two Critics’ Choice Awards wins for critically acclaimed film Sideways and television series Killing Eve, as well as two Golden Globe awards for her work once more on Killing Eve and smash Shonda Rhimes hit Grey’s Anatomy.

Already, Oh has been making the rounds on several “best dressed” lists, including one from The Huffington Post another from Town and Country. In addition, she immediately began trending on Twitter, where fans claimed that they were obsessed with her stunning look.

“I think we can all agree that Sandra Oh’s dress alone deserves an academy award,” gushed one awestruck fan in a tweet.

“Has there ever been an event in which Sandra Oh doesn’t look like the most glowing human being in existence,” tweeted a second.

Sandra Oh won the Oscars red carpet. Everyone else can go home. https://t.co/ciXVky8Hv8 — Mekita Rivas (@MekitaRivas) February 10, 2020

Another Twitter user pointed out that the dress could be an homage to classic screen legend Ginger Rogers.

Sandra Oh in a risque nod to Ginger Rogers tonight at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LswjoCfTuS — DorotheasClosetVintage (@dorotheascloset) February 10, 2020

