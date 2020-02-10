American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Shows Off Killer Curves In A Pink Bra On Instagram

American Playboy model and actress Antje Utgaard took to her Instagram page and posted a new video where she could be seen flaunting her incredible curves.

In the clip, which was posted on Sunday, February 9, the blond bombshell could be seen rocking a racy pink bra that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage and underboob. She teamed her sexy bra with a pair of white shorts and a white shirt that she left unbuttoned to show off her assets.

The model sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, a nude lipstick that perfectly accentuated Antje’s luscious lips, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows. Antje also painted her perfectly manicured nails with red polish.

The hottie wore her long, highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a funky gold bracelet.

To pose for the video, which was filmed for the American energy drink brand, Bang Energy,” Antje could be seen standing in front of a rocky mountain. The model struck different provocative poses as she sipped the drink from a can and toward the end of the video, she also took her shirt off to provide viewers with a detailed look at her ample assets.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place in Malibu, California. In the caption, the Wisconsin native wrote that she is pulling off Bay Watch vibes at the Miami Beach. She also asked her fans to follow the chief executive officer of Bang Energy, Jack Owoc.

Within six hours of having been posted, the clip racked up more than 31,000 views, above 7,700 likes and 140 comments in which fans and followers appreciated the Mob Town starlet’s incredible physique and beautiful looks.

“How are you not my wife yet? You’re just so beautiful!!! one of her fans flirtatiously wrote.

“Wow, Antje!! You are just so stunning in that video!!! Love you always!!” another user chimed in.

“You are so attractive, babe. Happy kiss day!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sexiness.

“You are a hurricane of sensuality.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “always killing it,” “awesome,” and “breathtaking” to praise the model.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the video. These included Canadian hottie Khloe Terae and Ryan Carter.