Regina King Dazzles In A Pink Sparkly Dress For The 2020 Academy Awards

Regina King looked regal as she graced the red carpet for the 92nd annual Oscars.

The Watchmen actress stunned in a custom sparkly pink gown by Versace. Her gown had one strap on her right side and was strapless on the other side. King’s dress fit tightly on her toned physique and was covered in silver and pink decals. The dress moved down to King’s body and expanded to a long, flowing train that stopped past her feet. The back of the gown showed that King’s strap was expanded across her chest and back, per Essence.

King’s hair and makeup also looked amazing for her night at the annual event. She wore her black hair in a short cut for the night’s look. The cut was styled in a deep part on the right side of her head. King went with a soft makeup look that paired well with her powder pink gown. King added eyeliner, faux eyelashes, and a sparkly pink lipstick to add more pizazz to her makeup look.

As for accessories, King decided to have fun with her jewelry for the night. The actress donned several sparkling rings on one hand, which were seen in several of her red carpet photos. The Poetic Justice actress also wore a silver bracelet covered in diamonds.

King’s stylists, Wayman + Miciah, posted her look on their Instagram page. The look was a favorite among their fans, who felt that they did an amazing job ensuring their client was serving a stylish outfit for the evening.

“Serving face,waist, and jewels…..yaasss,” one fan said.

“Y’all shut it down! This color on her! The hair and makeup was just perfection,” another chimed in.

“GOOD GRACIOUS!” one fan exclaimed.

“Could she be more perfect?” a fourth fan wondered.

While King looked great for the Oscars, the actress isn’t nominated for a golden trophy this year. This time last year, she received a best supporting actress award for If Beale Street Could Talk. The win was the first for the actress, who has been in the entertainment industry since the 1980s.

Good Morning America reported after King’s win in February of 2019, she thanked writer James Baldwin during her acceptance speech. Baldwin wrote the book, If Beale Street Could Talk, in the 1970s.

“James Baldwin birthed this baby, and Barry, you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support, so it’s appropriate to be standing here,” she said, referencing the film’s director, Barry Jenkins.