Regina King Dazzles In A Pink Sparkly Dress For The 2020 Academy Awards

Regina King looked regal as she graced the red carpet for the 92nd annual Oscars.

The Watchmen actress stunned in a custom pink, sparkly gown by Versace. Her gown has one strap on her right side and is strapless on the other side. King’s dress fits tightly on her toned physique and is covered in silver and pink decals. The dress then moves down to King’s body and expands to a long, flowy train that stops past her feet. The back of the gown shows that King’s strap is expanded across her chest and back, per Essence.

King’s hair and makeup also looked amazing for her night at the annual event. She is seen wearing her black hair in a short cut for the night’s look. The cut is styled in a deep part that on the right side of King’s head. She also went with a soft makeup look that paired well with her powder pink gown. King added eyeliner, faux eyelashes and a sparkly pink lipstick to add more pizazz to her makeup look.

As for accessories, King decided to have fun with her jewelry for the night. The actress donned several sparkling rings on one hand, which are seen in several of her red carpet photos. The Poetic Justice actress also wore a silver bracelet that is covered in diamonds.

King’s stylists, Wayman + Miciah, posted her look on their Instagram page. The look was a favorite among their fans, who felt that they did an amazing job ensuring their client was serving a stylish outfit for the evening.

“Serving face,waist, and jewels…..yaasss,” one fan said.

“Y’all shut it down! This color on her! The hair and makeup was just perfection,” another chimed in.

“GOOD GRACIOUS!” one fan exclaimed.

“Could she be more perfect?” a fourth fan wondered.

While King looked great for the Oscars, the actress isn’t nominated for a golden trophy this year. This time last year, however, she received an Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk. The win was the first for the actress, who has been in the entertainment industry since the 1980s. Good Morning America reported after King’s win back in February 2019 that she thanked writer James Baldwin for her win during her acceptance speech. Baldwin wrote If Beale Street Could Talk as a book in the 1970s.

“James Baldwin birthed this baby, and Barry, you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support, so it’s appropriate to be standing here,” she said, referencing the film’s director, Barry Jenkins.