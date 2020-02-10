Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage And Defined Abs In A Colorful Sports Bra And Leggings

Katelyn's video featured a Drake track.

Statuesque stunner Katelyn Runck rocked revealing workout wear for a promotional photo shoot. On Saturday, the popular 28-year-old fitness model took to Instagram to show off her colorful sports bra and matching leggings in a post that included two photos and a behind-the-scenes video.

Katelyn was pictured rocking a sports bra that would be dangerous for her to work out in. This is because the tiny top featured a deep V neck that put her curvaceous cleavage on full display. The garment had a wrap design with triangle cups. It also had thin spaghetti straps that wouldn’t offer a lot of support for a buxom fitness buff like Katelyn.

In the second photo that Katelyn shared, she showed off the garment’s T back. The design showcased her sculpted shoulders and back. Katelyn’s top and her matching leggings featured an eye-catching print with a feather-like pattern in an array of colors. They included different shades of blue and brown, as well as strokes of white.

The model’s skintight workout pants clung to her muscular thighs. The leggings had a mid-rise waist that hit her right below the belly button. The definition of Katelyn’s washboard abs was even more evident in her photos, thanks to the shadows created by the natural light that was being used for her shoot.

The model was posing on the balcony of a tall luxury building. Another building was visible in the background, and tall trees were growing in the space between the two structures. In the caption of her post, Katelyn referred to her location as an “urban jungle.” She used a geotag to identify the building she was in as the Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood.

Katelyn often plays music to set the vibe of her photo shoots. The tune she chose this time was the Drake track “God’s Plan.” She was shown gazing out over the balcony and tossing her waist-length black hair around as the song played.

The purpose of Katelyn’s post was to promote the sports drink brand BYLT. She was pictured holding a bottle of the beverage in both of her photos, and she was shown sitting it down on the thin metal railing of the balcony in her video.

As of this writing, Katelyn’s post has been liked over 36,000 times, and her fans have flooded the comments section with over 1,000 remarks.

“Love your stunning outfit,” read one response to her post.

“Such a babe!” another fan wrote.

“You are a jungle queen,” gushed a third admirer.

