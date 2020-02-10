Lori Loughlin’s Daughter’s Alleged Fake Crew Resume Has Been Released Publicly

Prosecutors are releasing more official documents related to the college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli accused the government of withholding evidence that would prove their innocence in regards to the college admissions scandal. As a result, prosecutors have been releasing many emails and other documents that are related to the case. The latest document is the alleged fake crew resume of either Olivia Jade or Isabella Giannulli for The University of Southern California, according to The Boston Herald.

The first name has been redacted on the documents so it’s not possible to tell for sure which of the girls the resume was used for. However, based upon the dates it suggests that this was used for 20-year-old Olivia. The document is several pages in length and labels the individual as a coxswain. It goes on to list her many accomplishments in the sport, including “awareness, organization, direction and steering.”

The document also includes a long list of the awards the individual had won in various competitions, showing that she at times even secured gold medals. The document concludes with a statement reading that the individual would be taking a spot on the number three boat on the University of Southern California’s rowing team if accepted into the school.

The most interesting thing about all of this is that neither Isabella or Olivia were known to have ever participated in this sport, according to their high school. In addition to falsely presenting their daughters as crew recruits to give them a leg up, Loughlin and her husband have also been accused of paying $500,000 in bribery funds to Rick Singer, the admitted mastermind of the scheme, in order to secure them a spot at the school.

It’s not looking good for the couple who face a long stack of charges that have pleaded not guilty to. They could potentially spend years in prison if convicted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin is expected to play the “ignorance card” in court, according to inside sources. In other words, she and Giannulli will be pretending they didn’t really know what was going on and that they were in some way manipulated by Singer. They would also have to prove that they really believed that the $500,000 they paid wasn’t a bribery but a donation to the school and nothing more.

“Their attorneys think it’s going to look as if they didn’t know it was a bribe,” the inside source said.

At this time, neither Isabella or Olivia are attending the university.