NBA News: Darren Collison Will Not Return To The NBA This Season

In recent months, Darren Collison has been courted by several NBA teams including the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers in hopes of signing the guard just in time for the playoffs. With both teams eyeing an NBA championship this year, there has been stiff competition between the Los Angeles teams.

The battle for Collison’s services intensified in the past two weeks after being spotted courtside at a Lakers game. Collison was also rumored to have connected with Anthony Davis to discuss the move behind-the-scenes. But after considering his options, Collison has informed the Lakers and Clippers his wish to remain retired this year, as reported by ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Collison’s retirement came as a surprise in the summer of 2019 after announcing that he was done with basketball. He was clear that his family and his faith would be his priorities in his next chapter. And while he considered resuming his career in Los Angeles, Collison wasn’t ready to return to the court.

The report also notes that Collison is unsure whether he intends to come out of retirement in the near future. At 32 years old, the guard is likely to attract plenty of interest in the offseason if he remains a free agent until then.

During his final season with the Indiana Pacers, Collison averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 28.2 minutes of play. Having been a consistent player since his rookie year, Collison is good enough to start for multiple NBA teams. He could also play a vital role on some contenders, which is why the Clippers and Lakers were hoping to convince Collison to reverse his decision.

Both teams are currently in need of reinforcing their guard rotation, and they are expected to resume their search on the open market. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, J.R. Smith is expected to receive a workout with the Lakers in the upcoming weeks. Based on recent performances, Collison would have been a better option for the team. But the Lakers will need additional three-point shooting if they wish to advance deep into the postseason.

Considering Rajon Rondo’s on-court struggles this season, there were hopes that Collison’s arrival would reduce the former’s minutes. Lakers are now left with very few options, and they may end up sticking it out with their current roster. As for the Clippers, there is mutual interest between them and Reggie Jackson, who could be bought out by the Detroit Pistons.