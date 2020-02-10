Janelle Monáe Stuns In A Hooded Sparkling Ballgown & Twitter Is Absolutely Obsessed

Actress and singer Janelle Monáe went for high fashion at this Sunday’s Oscars in a stunning metallic ballgown, complete with a hooded accent. Immediately after debuting the ensemble, Monáe began to trend on Twitter, and fans are already calling her dress the best of the evening.

Though Monáe was not nominated for any Oscars this year, she has previously earned a number of other award nominations and wins. Her two biggest roles were in the critically acclaimed films Moonlight, which won best picture at the Academy Awards in 2017, as well as the NASA-based historical drama Hidden Figures. She was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award as a supporting actress for both films, and won best ensemble cast for the former.

But the 34-year-old is nevertheless a red carpet favorite for her bold fashion choices, and this evening’s decision certainly did not disappoint.

The gown, designed by American icon Ralph Lauren, consisted of a fitted top that featured a crewneck neckline and long sleeves. It cinched in at the waist, highlighting her hourglass figure and was accented with a large diamond shaped cutout in the back. After hitting Monáe’s midsection, the gown billowed out into a wide, medieval style skirt. The finishing touch of of the garment was a hood, which Monáe had pulled over her hair to add yet another touch of drama to her look.

The fabric was incredibly eye-catching, made from a shimmering fabric that had people making comparisons to a disco-ball to a knight’s chainmail. Others thought it looked a high fashion take on Star Wars inspired attire.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Though many might have said that Monáe’s outfit alone was more than sparkly enough, the actress and singer decided to bling up her ensemble even more with a number of accessories. She sported a stunning diamond necklace that rested across her collarbone, in addition to three diamond rings on her fingers.

Her makeup was a vintage glam style, with a classic cat-eye eyeliner and bright red lips.

Immediately after she flaunted her look, fans on Twitter got her name trending.

“Janelle Monáe is always serving us looks. We are unworthy!” tweeted one fan.

“I’m sorry can we talk about her dress, her hood, her skin and everything? What is going on??? Janelle Monáe wins everything tonight,” raved a second in another tweet.

This is far from the first time Monáe has won sartorial praise. The fashion darling also had fans reeling a few weeks ago when she stunned in Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.