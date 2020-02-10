Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Molly Reappears Soon & She’s Going To Get Opinionated

Molly Lansing is rarely seen on ABC’s General Hospital anymore, however, she is expected to be back on screen the week of February 17. Fans are always thrilled when actress Haley Pullos returns to her longtime role on the soap, as she is not known for mincing words at all. That is exactly what is about to happen in just a few short days as she will be giving out her opinions about something that most likely has to do with her mother, Alexis Davis.

Molly seems to be the voice of reason, especially when it comes to her mom and sisters. It looks like she will be coming out of the woodwork to once again interact with her mother and possibly with Sam. Kristina has not been seen very much either, so it stands to reason that she will not be the one who Molly will be seen with. According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, the youngest Davis girl will not be holding back with how she feels about something.

Although there are no details on who she will be chatting with, the most likely candidate is Alexis. Her mother is about to start helping Neil Byrne get his license back, as The Inquisitr had detailed. In the previews for Monday’s show, Alexis and Neil will be running into each other and they will talk about his situation. She wants to help him fight for his job back instead of giving into her feelings for him.

Molly's relieved that Kristina escaped Dawn of Day, but she's on a mission to make sure Shiloh can't hurt anyone else.

Once Molly hears about what is going on with her mom, she is sure to give her opinions on choosing love. Or will she join in on the fight somehow to help the man that her mother is falling for?

If it isn’t Alexis, then it could also be her sister Sam that Molly gives her opinions to. She has been Sam’s full supporter when it comes to her and Jason being together. Molly knows how in love they are and the couple will be secretly meeting up this week. Alexis has been trying to talk some sense into Sam about being around Jason, but she has told her that she is being careful. What will Molly have to say about her sister putting her freedom in jeopardy?

Whoever it is that Molly gives a talking to, she is sure to be reasonable and smart about it. General Hospital fans had previously stated that they would love to see Molly back on the soap more often than she is right now.