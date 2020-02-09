Ashley Alexiss Rocks Pasties Under See-Through Lace Bodysuit

Ashley Alexiss has been sharing lots of sizzling snaps to her Instagram feed lately, but kicked things up to a new level with her most recent share. The curvy bombshell rocked star-shaped pasties under a see-through lace bodysuit for the occasion, sticking her tongue out and showing off her wild side.

The ensemble was extremely revealing, and featured an eye-catching lace design that was in leopard-print. The ensemble had no sleeves and a high neckline with oval cutouts, with another set of cutouts on the sides of her body with a criss-cross pattern. It was skintight and flattered all of Ashley’s curves, and her cleavage was especially hard to miss. And although she opted to go without a bra, she rocked a matching blue thong underneath which peeked through in the shot.

The bodysuit was from Yandy, a brand that specializes in lingerie and sexy costumes, and the pasties were from a brand called Pastease.

The model wore her voluminous hair down in luxurious curls that cascaded around both shoulders and some of her locks obscured her left eye.

Her makeup included dark eyeshadow on the outer lids, mascara, and glossy lipstick. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings but nothing else, keeping all of the focus on her incredible physique.

The stunner was photographed standing up and facing the camera straight-on with her hands by her sides. She posed in front of a blank wall, and she cast a colorful shadow in pink, green, and blue tones.

Ashley’s adoring fans headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the photo.

“WOWZERS… Well If 3 Hours Gets This [fire] Of A [photo] Keep Procrastinating Ashalexiss,” gushed an admirer, who used the fire and camera emoji.

“Well, I for one am extremely happy that you talked yourself into it Just absolutely gorgeous,” declared a second social media user.

“My lawd….the temperature in this room just shot up big time…,” wrote a follower.

“This may be one of the greatest photos I have ever seen lol,” noted a supporter.

In addition, the model shared another update five days ago that showed her rocking another sexy ensemble where she opted for red lingerie and nude heels. Her hair was worn down with voluminous curls.

The Instagram video gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at a steamy photo shoot as she posed with one knee on a clear acrylic chair. Towards the end of the clip, Ashley broke character as she apparently needed a quick break from striking her sexy pose.