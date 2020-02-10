Colombian Model Viviana Castrillon Showcases Pert Derriere In New Instagram Snap

Colombian lingerie model Viviana Castrillon, who is famous on Instagram for her skin-baring snaps and hot body, recently took to her page to wow her fans with a booty pic.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a white lace negligee that she wore atop a white lingerie set. To spice things up, Vivi turned her back toward the camera, a move which allowed her to put her pert derriere and sexy, long legs on full display via a skimpy G-string thong.

The stunner ramped up the glamour by completing her attire with a pair of high-heeled silver sandals which give her legs and even more elongated look.

Staying true to her style, the hottie sported a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave the model’s face a flawless finish. She lightly dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, applied a mauve shade of lipstick, opted for heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. Vivi finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. She side-swept her brunette tresses and wore them down to pull off a very sexy look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Spain, while the photo was taken in front of Torre Glòries, a famous skyscraper in Barcelona.

In the caption, the model wished her fans a happy weekend and urged them to join her private account on Only Fans — a paid subscription — where she uploads her uncensored photos and videos. That apart, she informed her fans that her risque ensemble was from her own intimate-wear collection, VC Dreams Lingerie. She also tagged her photographer, Oscar Grau, in the post to give them credit.

Within less than a day of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 35,000 likes and close to 600 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hotness as well as for her beautiful looks.

“You are a beautiful, provocative little doll,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Have a wonderful weekend, beautiful. I hope all your dreams come true for you,” another user wrote.

“Wow! Such a sweet and lovely body. You are pure perfection,” a third follower chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the model out on a date.

“You look amazing. I am in Spain, would you like to go out with me for dinner?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “simply wow,” “hot legs,” and “very, very sexy,” to praise the model.

Apart from her followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and IG influencers, including Eri Anton and Jessica Weaver.