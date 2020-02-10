Blac Chyna Sizzles In Designer Couture On The Oscars Red Carpet

Blac Chyna stunned fans on social media with her outfit as she attended the 2020 Academy Awards.

The Instagram model and reality star took the red carpet in a glamorous gown from Dona Matoshi. The dress revealed Chyna’s cleavage as it had a plunging neckline that stopped at her stomach. The dress also appears to be made of velvet fabric and had long sleeves. Chyna also has blue feathers on the top of her dress, which is on her shoulders as well as the cuffs of her gown. Her dress also has a deep slit on the front of it, which allows Chyna to show off her thigh tattoos at the event. Fans of the social media influencer can also see her tatts on her feet in the photo.

As for her hair and makeup, Chyna decided to further turn up the heat. She switched up her hair and is seen rocking short, black hair that is styled in a pixie cut. The cut is also styled with finger waves for a 1920s-inspired look. Chyna also has a natural-looking makeup beat, which consists of foundation, nude eyeshadow and lipstick, and dramatic faux eyelashes.

Chyna’s stylist, Hollywood Larry, also made sure to accessorize the look for the night. As she takes the red carpet, Chyna is seen wearing black, open-toed sandals with a strap on her ankles. She is also wearing blue, decorative earrings to match the feathers she’s wearing.

Chyna’s Oscars look was reposted on several social media pages, including her stylist’s Instagram page. The outlet’s fans left thousands of likes on her post and also had many comments concerning the look.

“Beautiful and so classy,” one fan shared.

“I love this very regal,” another fan remarked.

While many people on social media enjoyed Chyna’s look, many were puzzled as to why she attended the event in the first place. Although she has appeared on television on reality shows like Rob and Chyna, she wasn’t nominated or listed as a presenter for the awards show, per E! News. Several Twitter users expressed their confusion about her appearance on the red carpet.

“How tf did Blac Chyna finesse her way into the #Oscars?!” one user wondered.

“Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars?! If they’re just giving invites to anyone, can I get one next year please?” another commenter asked.

Although Chyna hasn’t explained her Oscars night out to her followers, she has shown close-up images of her awards show look. The invitation to the Oscars comes after Chyna and Rob Kardashian continue to deal with their court battle over their daughter, Dream, 3.