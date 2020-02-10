NBA News: Memphis Grizzlies Waive Dion Waiters

Dion Waiters’ stint with the Memphis Grizzlies has come to an end after just four days of being acquired in a three-team trade. The team had no intention to keep him on the roster, agreeing to a buyout with Waiters, as reported by TSN.

Waiters will be earning his full pay for the remainder of his contract, including $12.6 million for the 2020-2021 NBA season. He will also be eligible to sign with another team for the rest of this year. Prior to his brief stop with the Grizzlies, Waiters had been a member of the Miami Heat since 2016. But it’s been a challenging season for the 28-year-old who was served three suspensions by the team.

He was also dealing with injuries early into the season with Waiters featuring in just three games. During the previous year, he was a productive player for the Heat in 44 appearances, averaging 12 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 25.9 minutes of play. Known for his scoring ability, Waiters would make a legitimate threat off the bench for most NBA teams.

But there are a few concerns regarding Waiters that may affect the level of interest around him. The Grizzlies preferred to pay his full salary while he sits on the sidelines for the next two seasons, which may indicate that Waiters’ services aren’t in high demand.

Waiters was drafted as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coming out of Syracuse, Waiters earned plenty of hype as the potential steal of the class. The guard has put up solid numbers over the course of his career, but Waiters has yet to find a suitable role in the league.

As of now, no team has been linked with Waiters as a potential destination. There is a possibility that he sits out the rest of the season if an offer doesn’t come around. Considering his struggles with various injuries in recent years, he could certainly use some time off to get fully healthy. Since the 2015-2016 season, Waiters has yet to appear in more than 46 games.

When it comes to the Grizzlies, the team is currently engaged in a close race against the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Led by Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies have exceeded all expectations with an impressive record at 26-26. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, the Grizzlies recently traded Andre Iguodala to acquire Justise Winslow and Waiters.